The city of Ottawa's Anti-Racism Secretariat is looking for your feedback to help shape the city's anti-racism work, which will help to create city policies.

In one of the first initiatives of its kind, the Anti-Racism Secretariat has launched public consultations and a survey, asking groups and residents about what should be the city's immediate needs within six priority areas, along with how the secretariat can address systemic racism in the city.

In an interview with CTV News Ottawa, Council's Liaison for Anti-Racism and Ethnocultural Relations Initiatives, Coun. Rawlson King, said, "It’s another step on the long journey towards racial equality in our city. I am really gratified that we are moving forward with this type of initiative.

"I think it will create greater social cohesion in this city; and, ultimately when all sorts of communities that have historically not done well, do better - the entire city does better."

The city of Ottawa is collecting resident feedback through virtual sessions and an online survey. The virtual sessions, currently underway, are with diverse communities of racialized residents.

"Basically, the first set of these consultations are really targeted at the communities that have had been really affected by hate crimes in Ottawa," says King.

Anyone is encouraged to participate in the survey; it’s open to all residents.

According to the city, the survey will help determine the immediate needs within, "The six priority areas identified in past consultation – employment equity, housing, governance, economic development, health outcomes and youth development – all of which are within the city’s jurisdiction."

King says in the second phase, virtual public consultation sessions will be held again, open to other groups.

"Down the road, in the near future - we will engage with the community in a more broad way as well; so, opening it up to all residents, and all other groups such as community associations," said King on Friday.

The idea is to then take all of that data, and present a report to council.

"We bring the community together, to help formulate this work plan, to determine what the problems are; the city comes back, the secretariat comes back with a list of solutions, these solutions go to council, with specific goals, targets, and timelines.”

The Rideau-Rockcliffe Councillor says that the timing of the sessions and survey are meaningful to him.

"It means a lot, especially as we move into Black History Month, where we’re always thinking about the long journey towards political and civil rights, and improving social-economic potential," said King.

“I’m really gratified that this is moving forward."

To register for one of following engagement sessions, please visit the secretariat’s Engage Ottawa page: