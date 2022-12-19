Ottawa's Caring and Sharing Exchange issues urgent appeal
With less than a week left until Christmas, there are still about 230 Ottawa households waiting to hear if the Caring and Sharing Exchange can provide them with a warm meal.
The 107-year-old Christmas Exchange program provides community members in need, most of whom are seniors and children with food assistance in the form of a voucher or a food hamper.
According to Cindy Smith, Executive Director, almost 25,000 individuals from nearly 8,000 households turn to the Christmas Exchange for help.
"There are a lot of people in need out there that are looking to celebrate Christmas," she said. Smith says the program has seen a 30 per cent increase over last year.
“We’ve had people that have had job losses this year, still seeing the effects of COVID, people with the increased cost of living that are just struggling to keep up - it just means that a lot of people that are unable to give their families a Christmas are able to do that,” she says.
To donate to the Caring and Sharing Exchange online, visit this page. You can also sign up to sponsor a hamper.
-
Bag of Bugles chips being auctioned off for charity in ManitobaA Manitoba man has received a $500 bid for two bags of chips no longer available in Canada that he’s auctioning off to help those in need.
-
Sudbury, Ont., doctor says LTC care homes becoming a ‘dumping ground’ for psychiatric patientsOntario’s long-term care homes are feeling the effects of hospital overcrowding, a Sudbury doctor says, with severely ill and psychiatric patients being moved to LTC to free up hospital beds.
-
Investigation into deadly Saanich, B.C., bank shooting clears officers, reveals details of attackBritish Columbia's independent police watchdog has cleared several officers of wrongdoing after twin brothers were shot and killed in a gun battle with police outside a Vancouver Island bank.
-
-
City of Barrie warns winter storm may impact transit servicesThe City of Barrie is bracing for some wicked weather this week into the holiday weekend and warning residents that the conditions could impact transit services.
-
$20K in stolen items found in Brooks, Alta. storage lockersOfficers in Brooks executed a search warrant at a business on 15th Avenue West on Dec. 9, finding the items.
-
-
The world's most fascinating abandoned towns and citiesWhether destroyed during war, evacuated for ammunition practice or cast aside after nearby precious metals and minerals turned out to be in short supply, CNN takes a look at some of the world's most fascinating abandoned towns and cities.
-
Snowmageddon day 2: What travel looks like across Lower MainlandFor a second consecutive day, residents of B.C.’s Lower Mainland are being told to avoid non-essential travel due to compact snow and slippery conditions on a majority of roads.