Ottawa's cold snap almost over, here's how it feels on Monday

Though the cold snap is almost behind us in Ottawa, Monday morning feels like -18 degrees. And it may be a slow commute in the capital, with snow expected this afternoon and tonight.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for temperatures to rise to a high of -2 C, with a wind chill of -8 this afternoon. While it’s going to be sunny this morning, it’ll become cloudy near the afternoon then snowy, with 2 centimetres of snow expected.

Periods of snow will continue tonight. The temperature will drop to a low of -10 C, with a wind chill of -17 degrees overnight.

On Tuesday, it will be cloudy with a high of -2 C. The wind chill will make it feel like -12 degrees in the morning and -6 degrees in the afternoon.

A high of -1 C, with a 30 per cent chance of snow are forecasted for Wednesday.

The temperature will rise to 0 C on Thursday, with a mix of clouds and a 60 per cent chance of snow.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of -6 C and a low of -16 C.