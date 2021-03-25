Ottawa's COVID-19 assessment centres expanding COVID-19 testing hours on weekends to meet demand

Ottawa's COVID-19 testing centres will be offering expanded hours on weekends to address a spike in demand for testing.

In recent weeks, assessment centres have experienced a growing demand for testing and increased site volumes, a statement from Ottawa’s COVID-19 testing taskforce said Thursday.

Starting this weekend, four assessment centres will have extended weekend hours for people to receive a test.

Here is a look at the weekend operating hours for assessment centres.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre for Adults at Brewer Park Arena: Friday to Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 CHEO Assessment Centre and Kids Come First Care Clinic at Brewer Park Arena: Friday to Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Moodie Drive: Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (testing only, full care clinic not available on weekends)

COVID-19 Care and Testing Centre – Ray Friel Centre: Saturday and Sunday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.(testing only, full care clinic not available on weekends)

To book an appointment, visit https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/shared-content/assessment-centres.aspx

The taskforce had previously reduced weekend hours at the Brewer Park Arena clinics due to lack of demand.