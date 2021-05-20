Ottawa's COVID-19 case count returns to double digits on Thursday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 89 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, the fifth time in six days Ottawa has seen double-digit case numbers.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Thursday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 26,357 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 539 deaths.

The 89 cases in Ottawa on Thursday follows 107 new cases on Wednesday and 50 new cases on Tuesday.

Across Ontario, there are 2,400 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Public Health Ontario reported 607 new cases in Toronto, 528 in Peel Region and 181 in York Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 10 to 16): 60.9 (Down from 63.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 12 to 18): 6.0 per cent (up from 5.3 per cent May 10-16)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.94

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 19:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 451,082 (+13,084)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 32,957 (+2,597)

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 483,190 (no change)

As of Wednesday, 53 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 58 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday, down from 65 people on Wednesday.

There are 17 people in intensive care units.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 2 (1 in ICU)

20-29: 2

30-39: 1

40-49: 7 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 11 (4 in ICU)

60-69: 7 (3 in ICU)

70-79: 15 (4 in ICU)

80-89: 11 (2 in ICU)

90+: 1

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa held steady at 1,005 active cases on Thursday.

89 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 24,813.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,066 (+91)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 177 (+2)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 14

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Other variant: 1

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 5,978 (+95)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 47 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Seven new cases (2,122 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (3,362 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 13 new cases (5,932 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 18 new cases (4,003 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 18 new cases (3,472 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (3,180 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (1,878 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Four new cases (1,057 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 2 new cases (837 total cases)

90+ years old: 3 new cases (511 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,137 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 18.

A total of 3,535 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 19 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Seven new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Five new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Four new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 21 cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There is one active community outbreak:

Workplace – Services: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Arpil 28) Barrhaven Childcare Centre (May 5) Little Alcorn Early Learning (May 8) Vanier Cooperative Childcare (May 12) Service A L'Enfrance Aldain St-Anne (May 13) Grandir Ensemble – Licsensed Home Daycare (May 14)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) Chartwell New Edinburgh Square Retirement Home (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3) Shelter A-15657 (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) Villa Marconi (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus - Dialysis Unit (May 10) Rooming House (A-16432) (May 11) The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15) Elmsmere Villa Retirement Home (May 17) Centre D'Accueil Champlain (May 19) NEW

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.