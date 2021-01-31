As students and teachers prepare for the return to school for in-class learning on Monday, the city of Ottawa is seeing a decline in daily COVID-19 cases and the COVID-19 rate in the community.

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, along with no new deaths linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, there have been 13,336 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 422 deaths.

The 46 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday is the second lowest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa in 2021.

Ottawa's key COVID-19 indicators have also fallen out of the "Red" zone in Ontario's COVID-19 restriction system. The COVID-19 rate per 100,000 is now at 38.9 cases, down from 42.5 cases per 100,000 on Saturday. Under Ontario's COVID-19 response framework, the guidelines for the "red-control" zone is more than 40 cases per 100,000 and a positivity rate of 2.5 per cent.

Ottawa's positivity rate was 2.4 per cent for the period of Jan. 22 to 28.

Across Ontario, there are 1,848 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. Health officials reported 726 cases in Toronto, 306 in Peel Region and 168 in York Region.

Forty-three new deaths were reported across Ontario.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 38.9 cases (Down from 42.5 cases on Saturday, 44.0 cases on Friday and 45.7 cases on Thursday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.4 per cent (Jan. 22 - Jan. 28)

Reproduction number: 0.89 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people in Ottawa with known active cases of COVID-19 continues to decrease. Public health reported 648 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Sunday, down from 674 active cases on Saturday.

Seventy-four more Ottawa residents recovered from COVID-19 over the past 24 hours. A total 12,268 cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved in Ottawa.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 31 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications on Sunday, down from 32 people on Saturday.

Five people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, two is in their 40s, three are in their 50s, six are in their 60s (three are in the ICU), two are in their 70s, 11 are in their 80s (One is in the ICU), and seven are 90 or older.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Six new cases (973 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (1,660 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 10 new cases (2,847 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Four new cases (1,853 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Seven new cases (1,727 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Four new cases (1,593 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Four new cases (973 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (598 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new case (670 total cases)

90+ years old: One new cases (438 total cases)

The ages of four people with COVID-19 are unknown.

COVID-19 TESTING

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not report testing numbers on weekends.

Across Ontario, there were 49,352 tests for COVID-19 performed.

COVID-19 ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 19 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Health officials subtracted one case from the total

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Five new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: One new case

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 38 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

A new COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Cornerstone Children's Centre.

COVID-19 outbreaks are over at Montfort Long-Term Care Centre. Madonna Care Community, The Ravines Independent Living and Colonel By retirement home.

There are three active community outbreaks, linked to a construction workplace, a health workplace and a warehouse.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Cornerstone Children's Centre (NEW) Global Child Care Services - Gloucester home daycare Greely Elementary School Little Acorn Early Learning Centre OKaytime Daycare Centre – Licensed Childcare Ruddy Family Y Child Care Wee Watch Nepean – Home Child Care – 29084

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Besserer Place Centre D'Accueil Champlain Elisabeth Bruyere Residence Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garden Terrace Group Home - 28608 Group Home - 29049 Group Home – 29052 Heritage Retirement Oakpark Retirement Community Park Place Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Richmond Care Home Shelter - 28778 Shelter – 29413 Shelter – 28677 Shelter- 29770 Shelter – 29860 Sisters of Charity - Couvent Mont St. Joseph St. Patrick's Home Stirling Park Retirement Community Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi Villagia in the Glebe

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).