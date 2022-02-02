Ottawa's COVID-19 death toll reaches 700

Ottawa Public Health says six more people have died due to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic's death toll to 700 residents.

The individuals whose deaths were reported Wednesday were three men and three women, all of whom were 80 or older.

The number of residents being treated in local hospitals for an active infection of COVID-19 dropped to 79 in Wednesday's report from OPH, but the number of people in the ICU ticked up to 15.

To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19.

This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Ottawa Hospital says it has 117 COVID-19 patients, the Queensway Carleton Hospital has 35 COVID-19 patients, CHEO has six, and the Montfort Hospital has 26 patients who have tested positive.

OPH reported 301 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, though with testing still restricted to select populations, daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community. Another 469 previously reported cases are now considered resolved and the number of known active cases has dropped to just under 2,300.

The COVID-19 wastewater monitoring project shows a slight increase in the viral signal in its latest reporting but the signal has dropped significantly since the middle of January.

Ontario health officials reported 72 more COVID-19 deaths across the province on Wednesday. Hospitalizations have fallen below 3,000 and there are 555 people in intensive care.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 25 to 31): 168.5 (up from 168.0)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 26 to Feb. 1): 15.6 per cent (down from 16.8 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.78

Known active cases: 2,293 (-174)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 79 people in Ottawa hospitals on Wednesday with an active COVID-19 infection, down from 89 on Tuesday.

There are 15 people in the ICU, up from 13.

Age categories of people in hospital

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 1

30-39: 3

40-49: 3 (1 in ICU)

50-59: 9 (3 in ICU)

60-69: 14 (4 in ICU)

70-79: 26 (6 in ICU)

80-89: 18 (1 in ICU)

90+: 5

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 909,069 (+657)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 853,379 (+2,461)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 517,088 (+3,771)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 48 in hospital, 13 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 14 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 13 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 18 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 64 in hospital, 9 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

21 long-term care homes

32 retirement homes

33 hospital units

22 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.