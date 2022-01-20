Ottawa's COVID-19 hospitalizations hold steady as Ontario prepares to lift restrictions

Hospitalizations linked to COVID-19 remained steady in Ottawa, as Ontario unveiled its plan to begin lifting restrictions on gatherings and non-essential businesses.

Two new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa on Thursday, bringing the number of deaths linked to COVID-19 to 652 since the start of the pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health reported 84 people in Ottawa hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Thursday, up from 83 on Wednesday. There are eight people in intensive care units with an active case of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health reports only hospitalizations among Ottawa residents with a hospital intervention for active COVID-19. To count as a hospitalization intervention, the hospitalization must involve treatment for an active COVID-19 infection or have a hospital stay extended because of active COVID-19. This also applies to people who may acquire COVID-19 while in hospital. Local hospitals have reported higher numbers of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Queensway Carleton Hospital says there are 63 patients at the hospital who have tested positive for COVID-19 and there are 53 patients with COVID-19 at the Montfort Hospital. There are 167 COVID-19 cases involving patients at the Ottawa Hospital, while CHEO is reporting eight COVID-19 admissions.

On Thursday, Ontario announced a three-step plan to gradually lift COVID-19 restrictions.

"We can be confident that the worst is behind us as we look to cautiously ease public health measures," Premier Doug Ford said Thursday. "We are now in a position to cautiously and gradually ease public health measures."

Starting Jan. 31, restaurants, gyms and cinemas can open at 50 per cent capacity. Gathering limits will increase to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 12 to 18): 240.6 (down from 283.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Jan. 12 to 18): 19.7 per cent (down from 21.5 per cent)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.77 (up from 0.62)

Known active cases: 3,877 (-251)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The number of known active cases is the number of confirmed cases (based on testing) minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 84 people in Ottawa hospitals on Thursday with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 83 on Wednesday.

There are eight people in the ICU, down from 10 on Wednesday.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 2

20-29: 2 (1 in ICU)

30-39: 2

40-49: 6

50-59: 5

60-69: 14 (2 in ICU)

70-79: 23 (4 in ICU)

80-89: 22 (1 in ICU)

90+: 8

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 903,745 (+600)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 837,010 (+788)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 480,872 (+6,206)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 91 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 84 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 65 in hospital, 8 in ICU*

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 35 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 14 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 20 in hospital, 7 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 135 in hospital, 6 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

*The EOHU says it is working on a new reporting system. Figures are as of Jan. 17, 2022.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

24 long-term care homes

44 retirement homes

35 hospital units

56 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH paused reporting on community outbreaks in workplaces, etc. as of Jan. 2.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.