Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues and new rules for Airbnb properties: Five stories to watch this week

Ottawa's COVID-19 numbers are on a "good trajectory," the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues and new rules for short-term rentals in the capital.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch in Ottawa this week.

COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

All eyes will be on the COVID-19 numbers in Ottawa this week, after some positive signs over the previous seven days.

Ottawa's weekly COVID-19 incidence rate decreased from 217.8 cases per 100,000 on April 18 to 156.4 cases per 100,000 on April 24.

"We've seen cases starting to go down too. Sort of knock on wood, cross your fingers," said Dr. Doug Manuel, senior scientist with the Ottawa Hospital on Newstalk 580 CFRA on Sunday.

"Right now it looks like a good trajectory. For the hospital though, it's a slow climb down, people will still come in because there's lags and as well, people are staying in hospital longer during COVID."

As of Sunday, there were 104 people in Ottawa-area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses, including 25 people in the ICU.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 23,313 laboratory confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 490 deaths.

COVID-19 VACCINES

The City of Ottawa is promising more updates "in the coming days" on when new COVID-19 vaccine appointments will be available at community vaccination clinics and pop-up clinics.

All appointments are temporarily booked as the city says it deals with a "limited supply" of COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the federal government, Ontario will receive 235,700 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and 396,630 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. Ontario is scheduled to receive 786,240 doses of the Pfizer vaccine the week of May 3.

As of Friday, 30 per cent of Ottawa residents over the age of 16 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Starting Monday, pregnant individuals will be able to pre-register for a vaccine appointment through Ottawa Public Health.

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS

Ottawa's medical officer of health says she is prepared to impose new rules to enable Ottawa Bylaw officers to inspect businesses if action is not taken by the Ontario government.

Ottawa's Board of Health is calling on the province to conduct an urgent review of all businesses to ensure that only businesses that provide groceries, medications and products or services essential for health and safety are open. A letter to the province also called for enhanced enforcement officers' ability to enter, investigate and close businesses in the rare instances when a business is not complying with public health requirements.

Dr. Vera Etches says if Ontario doesn't follow through, Ottawa Public Health will issue a Section 22 Order to better enable city bylaw officers to enter and inspect businesses and to take action in the rare instances when a business is not complying with public health requirements.

NEW RULES FOR AIRBNB PROPERTIES

Council will vote Wednesday on Ottawa's new short-term rental bylaw, which will only allow hosts to rent out their primary residences or cottages.

Under the new bylaw, hosts must acquire a $110 host permit licence from the city to rent out their property. The home must also be the primary residence of the operator.

The bylaw defines a short-term rental as a home that, in whole or in part, is rented out for short-term stays.

Corporations would not be allowed to obtain short-term rental permits. If a condo corporation, landlord, or social housing provider has registered an objection with the city, permits would not be issued for those properties.

OTTAWA POLICE SERVICES BOARD MEETING

The Ottawa Police Services Board is scheduled to meet Monday afternoon.

Police Chief Peter Sloly will delivery the chief's verbal report, which could include an update on the police checkpoints at the Ottawa-Gatineau interprovincial crossings.

Ottawa police stopped 24-7 surveillance at the crossings last Tuesday, less than 48 hours after the checkpoints started as part of new restrictions implemented by the Ontario government to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The board will also vote on a staff recommendation to "pause" plans for a new police station in Barrhaven due to rising costs during the COVID-19 pandemic and a review of police service delivery.

EVENTS HAPPENING IN OTTAWA THIS WEEK

Monday

Ottawa Police Services Board meeting – 2 p.m.

Ottawa Senators host Vancouver Canucks. 7 p.m. on TSN 5 and TSN 1200

Tuesday

Ottawa Audit Committee meeting – 9:30 a.m.

Ottawa Carleton District School Board meeting – 7 p.m.

Ottawa Catholic School Board meeting – 7 p.m.

Wednesday

Ottawa City Council meeting – 10 a.m.

Ottawa Senators host Vancouver Canucks. 5:30 p.m. on TSN 5 and TSN 1200