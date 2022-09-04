Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

ttawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open.

Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event.

They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal.

Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and Muhammad's none.

Although Shibahara and Muhammad had three aces to Dabrowski and Olmos's two, they had six double faults to the victors' four.

In mixed doubles action Sunday night, Dabrowski and partner Max Purcell of Australia, were eliminated in the Round of 16 by Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and her partner Jack Sock of Nebraska, 4-6, 6-7(4). Fernandez and Sock advance to Tuesday's quarterfinals. Their opponent is still to be determined.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 4, 2022.