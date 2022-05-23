Ottawa's English and French school boards cancel classes on Tuesday to allow for storm cleanup

All elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa will be closed on Tuesday as the cleanup continues from Saturday's powerful storm.

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board announced Monday afternoon that all schools will be closed on Tuesday and there will be no virtual learning. Both boards are working towards reopening schools on Wednesday.

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est announced all elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa and Carleton Place will be closed on Tuesday.

The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est announced all schools in Ottawa, Rockland, and Hawkesbury will be closed on Tuesday.

Algonquin College has also cancelled all in-person and virtual classes for the Ottawa campus on Tuesday.

The closures come as tens of thousands of homes and businesses remain without power across Ottawa and several roads are closed due to downed power lines and debris.

Here is a look at the status for each schools.

OTTWA PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says all schools and childcare programs will be closed on Tuesday and there will be no remote learning.

"The decision to close all schools was based on the fact that approximately half of our schools are without power at this time and municipal officials are urging residents to stay off city streets as they attempt to stabilize roadways and traffic lights," the OCDSB said in a letter to parents, guardians, students and staff.

"Across the city, crews continue to assess storm damage and identify safety risks. Many neighborhoods and families continue to deal with the challenges of power outages, downed trees, hydro lines, and road closures and traffic impediments."

The closures include Ottawa Carleton Virtual, Adult High School, McHugh Outdoor Education Centre and Castor Valley Elementary School.

Castor Valley Elementary School in Greely will remain closed for at least the remainder of the week due to damage to the school's roof. Students will move to online learning on Wednesday.

The public school board says work is underway to ensure all schools can open Wednesday.

"Given ongoing power outages and traffic safety, we are also preparing for the possibility of virtual learning in some or all schools," OCDSB said.

All OCDSB Schools and Childcare Programs Closed Tomorrow - Tuesday, May 24th to all students & staff. Includes OC Virtual, Adult High School, McHugh Outdoor Ed Centre & Castor Valley ES. There will be NO remote learning tomorrow. Learn more: https://t.co/a4H9xGBvy7 pic.twitter.com/pBfzr5b4OE

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

In a letter to parents, guardians and staff, the Ottawa Catholic School Board said schools will be closed on Tuesday.

"The decision to close all OCSB schools was based on the fact that thousands of families are still without power, roads still need to be cleared, and municipal officials are urging residents to stay off city streets as they attempt to stabilize roadways and traffic lights," said the letter from Director of Education Tom D'Amico and Ottawa Catholic School Board Chair Tom D'Amico.

The board says the closure will give staff one more day to clear downed trees, broken branches and debris in school yards.

There will be no virtual learning on Tuesday for students with Blessed Carlo Virtual School and St. Josephine Virtual School.

St. Monica School on Merivale Road will remain closed for at least the remainder of this week due to significant damages to the school. The storm blew the roof of the school off the building. Students will move to online learning on Wednesday.

�� OCSB Parents and Guardians, all our schools will be closed for in-person and virtual learning tomorrow, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. ��Please read our important parent update for more details: https://t.co/60VUz4li9K#ocsbBeWell #ocsbBeCommunity pic.twitter.com/QR5bHz8kFC

OTTAWA'S FRENCH CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

French Catholic elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa and Carleton Place will be closed on Tuesday.

In a letter to parents and staff, the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est said staff have been assessing the condition and safety of the schools.

CECCE schools in Kemptville, Merrickville, Pembroke, Kingston, Brockville and Quinte West will be open and classes will proceed as scheduled on Tuesday.

En raison des multiples perturbations qu'a provoqué la tempête de samedi, les écoles de la région d'Ottawa et Carleton Place seront fermées demain. Les écoles à l'extérieur d'Ottawa seront ouvertes. Pour plus de détails�� https://t.co/LWyLN6wsf0

OTTAWA'S FRENCH PUBLIC SCHOOL BOARD

All French public elementary and secondary schools in Ottawa will be closed on Tuesday.

The Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est said in order to ensure the safety of staff and students and to facilitate the cleaning of school properties, schools will be closed in Ottawa, Rockland and Hawkesbury.

For more information, visit the cepeo website.

Bonjour chère communauté du CEPEO. Nous souhaitons que vous êtes en sécurité. En raison des dégâts causés par la tempête de samedi, plusieurs de nos écoles seront fermées demain. Tous les détails ici. https://t.co/y1oivLssYa

ALGONQUIN COLLEGE

Algonquin College says all classes and services – virtual and in-person - are cancelled on Tuesday for the Ottawa campus.

"All employees at the Ottawa campus who are not directly involved with restoring operations, or have not been directly advised by their manager to attend work on campus, should remain at home on Tuesday," Algonquin College said in a statement on Monday.

"It is likely cancellations will be extended further into the week."

All classes and operations at the Algonquin College Perth and Pembroke campuses on Tuesday.

UNIVERSITY OF OTTAWA

The University of Ottawa says it will be open as usual on Tuesday.

"The uOttawa campus is unaffected and normal operations will resume on Tuesday, May 24," spokesperson Isabelle Mailloux told CTV News Ottawa.

"However, many members of our community have suffered damage to their homes and continue to live through the power outages associated with the storm. These are not easy times as the community pulls together to assist one another in the recovery," she added. "As everyone navigates this week with work and study obligations, we ask everyone to exercise compassion and flexibility to accomodate those who are still impacted by the events."