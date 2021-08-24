Ottawa’s Haitian community rallying to support their homeland

More than a week after a devastating earthquake struck Haiti, relief efforts continue. With thousands dead and thousands more left homeless, the local Haitian community gathered at the Haitian embassy in Ottawa Sunday afternoon to show their support for those impacted by the tragedy.

With a death toll standing at 2189 and an estimated 332 people still missing, thousands have been forced to live on the streets as torrential rains lashed the country after tropical storm Grace added to their misery days after the quake.

So far the Canadian Red Cross has raised $2 million for Haitian earthquake relief.

Ketcia Peters, who helped organize Sundays gathering, is hoping the local community continues to show support for the people of Haiti.

“Today we are gathering to remember the loved ones and those that have lost family members,” Peters said. “That’s why it’s important for us in Ottawa to create a space so they can donate and come together to grieve with the Haitian people.

“Most of the people in Haiti are surviving on the aid we provide,” Peters added. “We send money to our loved ones and without us they are unable to survive.”

There is a drop-off location for those wishing to donate at the Rideau-Rockcliffe Community Resource Centre, 815 St Laurent Blvd.

Some of the items organisers are looking for: