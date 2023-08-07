Ottawa's Henry Mews returns from Hlinka Gretzky Cup with gold medal

The Ottawa 67's Henry Mews returns to Ottawa fresh off a championship win at the Hlinka Gretkzy Cup.

"To win that tournament was pretty special," said Mews as he reminisces on that golden moment from Saturday when Team Canada beat host nation Czechia 3-2 in overtime at the U-18 hockey tournament.

"When that goal when it in... seven seconds left in OT, I just got off the ice and I saw Malcolm Spence... who scored the goal with a breakaway... I knew he was gonna score so I was the first one to go to him after and yeah, it was pretty special," said the 17-year-old defenceman.

His performance did not go unnoticed by this 2023 Stanley cup champion, Ben Hutton.

"At his age that's a big milestone and to come back with a gold medal and shine is a big step for him," said the Las Vegas Golden Knights player.

With a gold medal in hand, Mews returned to the nation's capital late Sunday, but was up early the next day for the Ottawa 67s training camp set to begin less than three weeks.

With the tournament complete he is now focused on the 2023/24 campaign, playing in front of a hometown crowd.

"You get people here every game that you know. Family, family friends," he said. "Looking forward to a great season and a great NHL draft year."

And the 2024 NHL draft prospect from Barrhaven doesn't have to look far for inspiration to make it to the next level.

"We've been working out together for a few years now and it's great to see the progress," said Ottawa Senators' Claude Giroux.

"That just motivates me and inspires me to work hard everyday," said Mews.