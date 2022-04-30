Ottawa's Jesse Luketa drafted by the Arizona Cardinals

Ottawa’s Jesse Luketa will start his NFL career with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Cardinals picked Luketa in the seventh round of this weekend’s NFL Draft.

The 23-year-old linebacker played college football at Penn State University. Luketa received honourable All-Big Ten mention after his senior year.

Luketa joins Ottawans Neville Gallimore and Eli Ankou in the NFL.

Luketa and Gallimore both went to high school at St. Patrick’s High School.

