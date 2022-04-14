Ottawa's Lloyd Pandi eyes NBA dream

A Carleton University men’s basketball player is one step closer at his shot at playing professionally in the NBA.

Lloyd Pandi, 22, of Ottawa has declared his intention to enter the NBA draft being held this June.

Coming off a championship season with the Carleton Ravens men's basketball team, he’s heading to Las Vegas on Friday to prepare and train for the draft.

"Not a lot of people have this opportunity in front of their hands or the opportunity of seizing this moment, so me being in these shoes and in this position right now is truly humbling,” Pandi tells CTV News Ottawa. “Of course, I feel that’s the main for goal for a kid when you’re young.”

Pandi says he has a love for basketball.

"I felt like I always had a love for it, ever since I was young."

Pandi says his time at Carleton and playing on a winning team has a tremendous impact.

"Nobody wants to recruit a loser. Being in a position where we’ve had a winning team, a winning record, and managing to hoist a trophy every year that I’ve been a part of this basketball team has really helped.”

"Lloyd is a spectacular athlete, one of the best that we’ve had at Carleton," Ravens basketball head coach Taffe Charles said. “We train very hard, we train over the holidays and over the summer; and, guys like Lloyd has had to sacrifice a lot."

The entire team was honoured Wednesday at Ottawa City Council, where Pandi spoke as the team received recognition for their hard work and U Sports national championship win.

Pandi’s advice for anyone dreaming big like him.

"Follow your heart, follow your dreams and don’t let anybody tell you you can’t do anything that you want to do or that you put your mind to."