Ottawa's mandatory mask bylaw extended to August

Masks will be mandatory in enclosed public spaces and on public transit in Ottawa until at least the summer.

City Council has approved another extension to the temporary mandatory mask bylaw, which was set to expire April 29.

The bylaw has been in effect since July 2020. It requires that people wear masks in all enclosed public spaces, including indoor public areas of recreational facilities, shopping malls, retail stores, restaurants and cafes. Masks are also mandatory on public transit property, including buses, the O-Train, stations, shelters, platforms and Para Transpo and in the common areas of apartment and condo buildings.

This is the fourth time council has voted to extend the bylaw.

Ottawa Bylaw and Regulatory Services said this week that 16 charges were issued last weekend for violations of provincial orders and the mandatory mask bylaw.