Ottawa’s mayor, top doctor sign up to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy

Ottawa’s mayor and medical officer of health are both on waiting lists to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy.

The news comes one day after Dr. Vera Etches suggested she would wait to receive her first dose because she can work from home.

In a message on Twitter Friday afternoon, Etches said, “I have signed up to receive AstraZeneca vaccine at my nearby pharmacy.

“All Health Canada-approved vaccines are safe and effective and each person who receives their COVID-19 vaccine brings us one step closer to community immunity. I look forward to doing my part.”

Etches told CTV Morning Live on Thursday that she would wait to receive her first dose because she is able to work from home.

"I'm home right now, we'll focus on those others who are out there providing essential services."

Etches is now eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine at doctor's offices and pharmacies after Ontario lowered the age eligibility earlier this week.

"I know there are many people who aren’t able to work from home and that's where we're pivoting with the vaccine strategy. First we needed to protect people who are over 60, there are certainly that's the age group in hospital mostly and they're the ones who are at greatest risk of dying," said Etches on Thursday morning.

"But now after this next coming week and the end of April, well we'll get more vaccine we'll be able to focus on younger age groups and especially people who cannot work from home."

Watson said Friday on Twitter he has signed up at a local pharmacy to receive his vaccine and hopes to get an appointment soon.

“Every person vaccinated gets us one step closer to bringing this pandemic to a close,” he said.

Ontario expanded the eligibility to receive the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at Ottawa pharmacies and doctor’s offices to residents aged 40 and older on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Gregoire Trudeau received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at an Ottawa pharmacy.

Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna, Federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Couns. Jenna Sudds and Glen Gower are among the local politicians who have posted photos on social media this week receiving the COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy or doctor's office.