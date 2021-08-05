Ottawa's new central library at LeBreton Flats named Adisoke

The new Ottawa Public Library-Library and Archives Canada joint facility at LeBreton Flats will be named Ādisōke.

Mariette Buckshot from the Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg First Nation announced the name for the new facility Thursday morning.

"The name that we honour Ottawa with in our language for this new facility is called storytelling in English," said Buckshot. "The name of this facility is called Ādisōke, storytelling."

Ādisōke is an Anishinaabemowin word that refers to the telling of stories.

"I'm happy to know libraries will be housing our stories for all of Canada to learn from and learn about us," said Buckshot.

"You will find the stories in this territory if you just sit and listen."

Moments before the ceremony, Buckshot found a little stone. Convinced it’s a stone that could have been used to make arrowheads to hunt in the past, Buckshot says the discovery of a sign.

"This is an example I'm hoping you would find in the library," said Buckshot. "I hope to find more than just the stone, but the story behind the stone and where it comes from."

"The name Ādisōke is a meaningful reflection on the importance of coming together to share our stories and learn from one another," said Mayor Jim Watson in a statement. "We thank the Elders and members of Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg and the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation for this special name.”

In a statement, the city of Ottawa notes the site for the new Ottawa Public Library – Library and Archives Canada joint facility is located on the unceded, traditional territory of the Anishinabe Algonquin Nation.

"Ādisōke is a meaningful and fitting name for the joint facility, as storytelling represents the coming together of knowledge, history, discovery, culture, creativity, collaboration, and connections," said the city in a media release. "Ādisōke also evokes what is at the heart of the partner institutions: Library and Archives Canada as a keeper of Canadian and Indigenous stories, and Ottawa Public Library’s use of stories to build community and transform lives by inspiring learning, sparking curiosity, and connecting people."

Since 2019, the Ottawa Public Library – Library and Archives Canada joint facility project team has been working with the Anishinābe Algonquin Nation, via the work of Elders and members of Kitigan Zibi Anishinābeg and the Algonquins of Pikwakanagan First Nation, to develop a unique and creative facility that is welcoming to all.

The project team has also been engaged with Indigenous peoples nationally and locally throughout the design process.

Construction on the new 132,000-square-foot central library began earlier this year at the site at LeBreton Flats. The $192 million facility is scheduled to open in late 2024.