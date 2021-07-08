Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases in single digits for fifth straight day

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa remains in single digits, according to provincial health officials.

Ontario's Ministry of Health is reporting nine new cases in Ottawa on Thursday, the fifth straight day of single-digit case counts.

Those are among more than 200 new cases across the province on Thursday, the first time that's happened this week.

It comes a day after Ontario recorded no new COVID-19 deaths

Ottawa Public Health will release its case numbers around 12:30 p.m.; those numbers often differ slightly from the province's.

More to come.