Ottawa's new rules for tow truck industry includes flat rates and licence requirements for operators
CTV News Ottawa Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Josh Pringle
A new licensing regime is being imposed on Ottawa's tow truck industry.
Council approved a new business licensing regime and regulations governing towing services, aimed at enhancing consumer protection and public safety.
Under the new bylaw, all towing companies operating in Ottawa will need to:
- Obtain a business licence to operate in Ottawa and comply with regulations.
- Disclose towing rates to consumers before towing
- Flat rates for certain key services to prevent over-billing
- Storage facilities must cap storage fees at $60 per day, and vehicle owners will need "timely notice" about where their vehicle is stored
The city says to obtain a licence to operate in Ottawa, drivers would have to provide proof of a good driving record and a police check. Towing companies will have to provide proof of insurance, valid registration and details of all their drivers and vehicles.
Storage facilities will have to operate at least from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week.
