Ottawa's police chief says operations will continue until residents 'get their streets back'

Ottawa's interim police chief says officers will continue to work through the days ahead to remove protesters from downtown streets and end the 'Freedom Convoy' demonstration.

"This demonstration is over, yet it hasn't finished yet," interim chief Steve Bell told CTV News Ottawa.

Police say several streets have been cleared of transport trucks, vehicles and demonstrators, including Wellington Street, the Sir John A. Macdonald Parkway and Kent Street north of Queen Street. Roads that have been cleared remain closed.

"We will continue to work through the night, through the coming day and/or days until ultimately the streets are taken back, and that’s every pocket of it - the downtown core, Coventry or any other area where these demonstrators may have set up so that the citizens of Ottawa get their streets back," Bell said.

A police presence remains in downtown Ottawa Sunday. Fences have been erected "to ensure the ground gained back is not lost," police said in a tweet.

As of 3:30 p.m. Saturday, 170 people had been arrested since the operation began to clear the Parliamentary Precinct. Fifty-three vehicles were towed from downtown streets since Friday.

Ottawa paramedics say 21 people have been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries from the secured area in downtown Ottawa since Friday.

"No fatalities were recorded," Ottawa Paramedic Chief Pierre Poirier said.

Ottawa police say the operation will continue until all the streets are cleared and reopened to residents.

"To downtown residents, we are focused on your safety. We are not going anywhere until you have your streets back," Bell said.

"We are aware of protesters leaving the Parliamentary Precinct moving to surrounding neighborhoods. We are working with our partners and we will remove these protesters peacefully from your area. This operation is still moving forward. It is not over and it will take more time until we have achieved our goals."

The perimeter I saw from police stretched from Lyon and Sparks all the way through to the Rideau Centre. It included high fences, concrete barriers, and police presence. This is the view of Elgin and Queen pic.twitter.com/Bdn2ctgWyZ

Sunday morning, police announced charges against a High Prairie, Alta. man, Tyson George Billings, who was arrested Saturday. The 44-year-old is facing charges of mischief, counselling to commit mischief, counselling to disobey a court order, obstructing police, and counselling to obstruct police. The charges are similar to those laid against other high-profile figures and organizers within the "Freedom Convoy" movement. Police said Billings is due in court Sunday.

SECURED AREA

Ottawa police have not said when the 100 checkpoints designed to limit traffic flow into the downtown core will be removed.

A 'secured area' has been set up from the Queensway to Wellington Street and Bronson Avenue to the Rideau Canal area.

Police say anyone who lives, works or are moving through the area for reasons other than to participate in the protest will be allowed to enter.

"You will be required to show proof of exemption for your travel to the Secured Area," police said.

ROAD CLOSURES

Multiple exits are closed along Hwy. 417 through the centre of Ottawa until further notice.

The eastbound exits on the Queensway are closed at Rochester, Kent, Metcalfe and Nicholas.

The westbound exits on Hwy. 417 are closed at Bronson, Metcalfe, Nicholas and Vanier Parkway.

O-TRAIN

There is no O-Train service downtown until further notice due to the police operations.

OC Transpo says the O-Train will not serve the following stations: Lees, uOttawa, Rideau, Parliament and Lyon.

The O-Train will operate from Tunney's Pasture Station to Pimisi Station in the west end, and from Blair Station to Hurdman Station in the east end.

CLOSURES

Here is a look at what's closed in the Ottawa area today due to the demonstration:

Ottawa City Hall and the underground parking garage

Rink of Dreams

Ottawa Public Library Main and Rideau branches

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the uOttawa Minto Sports Complex

Canadian Museum of Nature, Canadian War Museum and the National Gallery of Canada

Rideau Centre

The Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau is also closed.