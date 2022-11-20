Ottawa's public school board debates mandatory masks and PM testifies at public inquiry: Five stories to watch this week

Ottawa's public school board debates mandatory masks in schools, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe goes to Queen's Park and Canada kicks off its World Cup campaign in Qatar.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.

EDUCATION WORKERS STRIKE AVERTED

Education workers will be at work on Monday, after the Canadian Union of Public Employees reached a tentative agreement with the Ontario government.

The deal means all schools in Ottawa and eastern Ontario will be open for in-person learning on Monday.

"We are pleased that CUPE and the Province were able to reach a negotiated settlement. We know this has been difficult for families, our students and staff. We thank you for your patience and kindness during this labour unrest," the Ottawa Catholic School Board said on Twitter.

No details were released about the deal, but CUPE previously said the Ontario government had presented an offer with a 3.59 per cent wage increase for education workers. CUPE said it agreed to a $1 an hour flat rate increase.

The president of the Ontario School Board Council of Unions-CUPE says the deal "falls short" of the union's demands, but the union decided to accept a tentative agreement for union members to vote.

"I want to be clear; there's no money for any new jobs that was offered to us at any time during this period," Laura Walton said Sunday evening. "There's no services for new jobs."

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says none of its employees are represented by CUPE.

MASK MANDATES IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS

The Ottawa Carleton District School Board will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday evening to discuss whether to reinstate mask mandates in schools.

With CHEO and Ottawa Public Health strongly recommending people wear masks indoors and in crowded public places, Trustee Dr. Nili Kaplan-Myrth will introduce a motion to require all students, teachers and visitors to wear surgical or N95 masks in schools and in all OCDSB-led activities.

Kaplan-Myrth wants masks to remain mandatory until Ottawa Public Health has declared that influenza season has ended and CHEO's pediatric ICU occupancy is less than 85 per cent for at least two weeks. CHEO's ICU was operating at 200 per cent capacity on Friday.

Ottawa's public school board passed a motion last spring to require masking in schools after the Ontario government lifted the mask mandates on March 21.

The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

PRIME MINISTER TESTIFIES AT EMERGENCIES ACT INQUIRY

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his top staffers and several cabinet ministers will take the stand this week at the public inquiry looking into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.

This is the final week of hearings at the Public Order Emergency Commission.

Over the last five weeks, the commission has heard testimony from 62 witnesses, including Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, City Manager Steve Kanellakos, former Ottawa police chief Peter Sloly and former interim police chief Steve Bell.

MAYOR SUTCLIFFE GOES TO QUEEN'S PARK

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe will visit Queen's Park on Tuesday to meet with Premier Doug Ford and Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister Steve Clark.

The meeting comes one week after Sutcliffe was sworn-in as the new mayor.

Sutcliffe is expected to discuss pandemic-related pressures and the Ontario government's Bill 23, the More Homes Built Faster Act.

On Friday, Sutcliffe met with Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy to discuss "provincial and municipal priorities", according to the mayor.

It was a pleasure to welcome Ontario finance minister @PBethlenfalvy to city hall yesterday to discuss provincial and municipal priorities. C’était un plaisir d'accueillir le ministre des Finances de l'Ontario, @PBethlenfalvy, pour parler des priorités provinciales et municipales pic.twitter.com/pkMK04jOe5

CANADA AT THE WORLD CUP

Canada kicks off its FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar on Wednesday against second-ranked Belgium.

This is Canada's first appearance in the World Cup since 1986.

The squad includes Ottawa native Jonathan David, who played at Louis-Riel school and with the Gloucester Hornets soccer club.

Meantime, bars in Ottawa will be allowed to serve alcohol as early as 7 a.m. during the World Cup. The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario extended the hours of operation for serving and selling alcohol during the tournament.

You can watch the World Cup on TSN and CTV.

OTHER EVENTS THIS WEEK

CTV News and MOVE 100 kick off the Toy Mountain campaign in support of the Salvation Army on Monday during CTV News at Six.

The CISSS de l'Outaouais opens a new ambulatory clinic for children under the age of 17 to see an emergency physician, instead of going to a hospital emergency department. The new clinic in Gatineau opens on Monday.

The city of Ottawa hosts an online public information session to review the design of the Airport Parkway widening project. The meeting is Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

The Lansdowne Tree Lighting ceremony is Friday at 5:30 p.m.

The Orleans Parade of Lights is Saturday at 6 p.m.