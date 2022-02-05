Ottawa's public school board will offer virtual classes in the fall
Ottawa's public school board will offer virtual learning for a third straight school year in the fall.
The Ottawa Carleton District School Board says it will offer in-person learning, along with the "Ottawa-Carleton Virtual School" for the 2022-23 school year.
The virtual learning community is made up of Kindergarten to Grade 12 students across the board, engaged in 300 minutes of remote classes each day.
Middle French Immersion, Alternative, English as a second language, English Literacy Development and specialized program classes will not be available through online learning.
"The specialized program class model provides a multi-disciplinary approach to intervention that cannot be replicated through a virtual learning environment," says the OCDSB in a statement on its website.
Parents have until Feb. 22 to enrol students in virtual school.
