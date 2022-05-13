Ottawa’s spring heat wave continues, record-breaking temperatures in Friday's forecast

Ottawa’s May heat wave continues today and record-breaking temperatures are once again in the forecast.

It will be even hotter than Thursday – Environment Canada’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 32 C today. It will feel more like 34 C with the humidex.

The current record for May 13 is 28.2 C, recorded in 1985.

Today’s UV index is 9, or very high. Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 15 C overnight.

Expect similar weather tomorrow with a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 32 C – if we do get to that forecast high, it will break another temperature record. It will feel like 35 C with the humidex on Saturday.

Clouds will roll in tomorrow evening and there will be a 40 per cent chance of showers. Temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.

Things will cool down slightly on Sunday – expect a 60 per cent chance of showers throughout the day and a high of 26 C.