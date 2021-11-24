Ottawa’s top doctor answers your questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids tonight

With the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine set to be administered to Ottawa children in the next two days, many parents and children have questions about the vaccine.

Tonight, Ottawa's medical officer of health and CTV News Ottawa will attempt to answer many of the questions and concerns about the vaccine during a special broadcast. Dr. Vera Etches will join Graham Richardson and Patricia Boal during CTV News at Six to answer questions from children and parents about the vaccine.

"As the vaccine rollout expands, we've heard plenty from adults and health experts on the issue. Tonight, we want to hear from the kids who have questions too," said John Ruttle, CTV News at Six producer.

"They want to know why they're being asked to get a vaccine. Will it hurt? And will getting a vaccine mean they can see more of their friends? We have the answers tonight."

Some of the questions we have received from children include:

If we get the vaccine, will we be able to go to more places and do more activities?

If you've had COVID-19 and you get the vaccine, what will happen?

What is in the vaccine and how long did it take to make the vaccines?

How badly does the vaccine hurt?

On Friday, the first of 77,000 Ottawa children between the ages of 5 and 11 will receive the COVID-19 vaccine at Ottawa's community clinics. By Dec. 23, more than 60,000 appointments will be available for the children to receive the vaccine.

On the first day of appointment booking, 27,000 appointments were booked for children in Ottawa.

"It think it's very encouraging. This was the first day the system was open; people were ready, they made the time to go in and book appointments and they wanted it as quickly as possible," said Dr. Etches.

"This means that about a third of people's children will have the protection against transmission of COVID that even the first dose provides before the holidays."

Speaking with reporters after today's council meeting, Etches said appointments for the first few days were booked quickly.

"Having booked my two sons personally, I had to wait until Dec. 2 before I started to see quite a bit of availability coming through. I heard some people booking around Dec. 6," said Dr. Etches, adding most of the 27,000 appointments booked on the first day are in the next two weeks.

The COVID-19 vaccine for children will be available at seven community clinics, neighbourhood vaccination hubs, after school pop-up clinics, along with pharmacies and some family physicians.

