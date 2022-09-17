Ottawa's top doctor concerned children are not up to date on mandatory vaccines

Ottawa's medical officer of health is raising concerns about the "lack of protection" for children not up to date on their mandatory childhood vaccines, as the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted both the school-based immunization clinics and immunizations offered by family doctors.

Ottawa Public Health will host catch-up clinics for individuals who are not able to access vaccines at a health care provider's office, and is working with the Kids Come First Health Team at CHEO to explore ways to increase access to routine immunizations for families.

In a report for Monday's Board of Health meeting, Dr. Vera Etches says there is evidence the "backlog" of children not up to date on their vaccines in Ottawa is continuing to grow, and is putting the health of children at "greater risk."

"There is evidence that primary care providers continue to provide fewer routine publicly-funded vaccines in Ottawa than in 2019 pre-pandemic. The immunization team estimates that primary care provider orders for vaccine are down 20- 30 per cent compared to pre-pandemic," Etches said, adding it reflects a decrease in doses administered to children in Ottawa.

"This indicates that rather than 'catching-up' vaccination, the backlog is continuing to grow at a high rate, putting the health of Ottawa’s population and particularly the health of children in Ottawa at greater risk."

In Ontario, primary care providers usually administer immunizations for children under five years old during regular well-baby visits and childhood check-ups. Under the Immunization of School Pupils Act, children attending school are required to be vaccinated against nine infectious diseases – including polio, measles, mumps, meningococcal and chickenpox or have a valid exemption.

"The lack of protection with childhood vaccines is concerning," Etches says in the report. "Outbreaks of vaccine preventable disease (VPD) that have been eliminated can occur with even small drops in vaccine coverage."

Ottawa Public Health says surveillance of required vaccines will restart this fall, with staff assessing and maintaining the immunization records for all school-aged children. Parents/guardians and school boards will be provided with queries related to the vaccine requirements and reporting.

The Board of Health will receive an update on the 2022 Fall Immunization Plan for Ottawa Public Health on Monday evening, focusing on the COVID-19 vaccines, monkeypox vaccines and school-based immunization and childhood immunization.

This fall, OPH will be offering school-based vaccination for Hepatitis B, Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and meningococcal serogroups A, C, Y and W-135. The vaccines will be available for both Grade 7 and 8 students in public and private schools.

"This will support students who missed school-based vaccines last year due to prioritizing their COVID-19 vaccine over school-based vaccines, COVID-19 isolation or opting for online learning."

The report notes the COVID-19 pandemic, including school closures and the redirection of resources to COVID-19 responses, significantly interrupted the school-based immunization program. The Ministry of Health has extended the eligibility for the HB vaccine until the end of Grade 12. Children also remain eligible to receive one dose of the HPV vaccine until the end of Grade 12 and one dose of the Men-C-ACYW vaccine in their lifetime.