Ottawa's top doctor says trick-or-treaters can 'enjoy' Halloween this year

Ghosts and goblins will be able to roam the streets of Ottawa on Halloween as COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise.

After health officials recommended parents and children avoid trick-or-treating in the capital last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ottawa's top doctor says trick-or-treating will be allowed on Oct. 31.

"Yes, I think people can enjoy Halloween this year. Thanks to everyone going out to be vaccinated we aren't seeing the serious illness in the adult population," said Dr. Vera Etches, Ottawa's medical officer of health.

"Just encourage people now and as we go through Halloween to choose those lower-risk options. So outdoors, you know distanced from others those are good choices compared to indoors without masks, that kind of choice we encourage people to avoid."

Despite Halloween still being four weeks away, the Halloween hype is already in overdrive in Ottawa.

"I've never seen it start this early where whole families are coming in and buying costumes," said Nick Hemm, operator of Spirit Halloween in Bells Corners. "Especially with it being on a Sunday this year it's going to be an awesome family day."

Spirit Halloween is already concerned demand will outpace supply.

"Way up over last year, all across the stores all over North America. It’s going to be just make sure we can get enough product at the end," said Hemm.

Families are already excited for the upcoming trick-or-treating event.

"I think it’s going to be just fine," said Michelle on Saturday.

"It's a lot of fun," said Jeremy Bruce. "I know we're really looking forward to it. I know the kids are looking forward to it as well."

Paediatricians agree with Ottawa's top doctor that we can enjoy Halloween this year, saying that with so much open for adults it's time for kids to reap the benefits of vaccinations.

"I see like the Calgary Flames having a full stadium, I see other large groups of adults gathering together," said Srinivas Murthy, associate professor at the University of British Columbia department of Pediatrics.

"Children have sacrificed quite a bit over this past year and so their small victories of having Christmas, Halloween and other small events I would do everything possible to make sure it’s as fun as possible for them."

Infectious Disease specialist Dr. Isaac Bogoch says Halloween is "about as safe as you can get" since it's outdoors.

"Outside is much, much safer than indoors we know that. Obviously, if you’re in a massive crowd it’s not ideal, but there’s things you can do. You can put a mask on and you can try to separate from other people," said Bogoch.

"There should be very little in transmission outdoors if people abide by those rules."

While Halloween will go ahead in Ottawa on Oct. 31, the city of Ottawa is not issuing permits for Santa Claus parades due to the size of the events.

As of Friday, 83 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older had received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and were considered fully vaccinated. A total of 89 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Last month, Eastern Ontario's medical officer of health said he was "optimistic" Halloween would include trick-or-treating.

"Cancelling it two years in a row would be a real morale breaker. I'm optimistic, let's put it this way. I'm optimistic because I think that kids need it," said Dr. Paul Roumelitois in an interview on Newstalk 580 CFRA on Sept. 7. "We want to do as much as possible to render a more normal activity both in school and outside of school."

Last year, Etches said there was "too much COVID-19" in the community, and going door-to-door would be considered a high-risk activity. Trick-or-treaters were allowed to head out in Gatineau, Brockville, Smiths Falls, Kingston and all of Renfrew County.