Ottawa's unemployment rate increases slightly in October

Ottawa's unemployed rate ticked up slightly in October, as more people entered the workforce.

Statistics Canada reported Ottawa's unemployment rate was 4.2 per cent last month, up from 4.1 per cent in September.

The statistics show Ottawa added 1,500 new jobs in October, while the number of unemployed people increased from 26,100 to 27,000.

Gatineau's unemployment rate increased from 4.1 per cent in September to 4.3 per cent in October. StatsCan reported a drop in the number of people employed in Gatineau last month.

Canada's economy added 108,000 jobs in October, including 43,000 in Ontario.

The unemployment rate held steady at 5.2 per cent.