Ottawa's vaccination rate slows to lowest level in months

The city of Ottawa's COVID-19 vaccine rollout has slowed to its lowest level since March.

Ottawa Public Health reports only 3,378 vaccines were administered at community and pop-up clinics across Ottawa on Thursday, the lowest number of vaccines administered in Ottawa since March 28.

Only 3,564 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Wednesday.

On March 28, 3,339 COVID-19 vaccines were administered in Ottawa. At that time, only Ottawa residents 75 and older and frontline workers were eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccine supplies were limited.

The city received 38,720 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on March 21 and 2,700 doses of Moderna. On March 28, an additional 38,720 doses of Pfizer and Moderna arrived in Ottawa.

The single day high for administering COVID-19 vaccines in Ottawa is 21,157 doses on June 25. A total of 20,094 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on June 26, while 20,093 people received vaccines on June 29.

As of Friday, 83 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older have received one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 73 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The city of Ottawa has received 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine since mid-December. The city says 87 per cent of those doses have been administered.

COVID-19 VACCINE QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents with at least one dose: 770,131

Ottawa residents with two doses: 674,412

Percent of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 83 per cent

Percent of population 12 and older with two doses: 73 per cent

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents with at least one dose

12-17: 87 per cent (57,536 people)

18-29: 72 per cent (135,054 people)

30-39: 73 per cent (116,301 people)

40-49: 85 per cent (115,208 people)

50-59: 90 per cent (125,557 people)

60-69: 90 per cent (106,942 people)

70-79: 94 per cent (70,887 people)

80 and older: 95 per cent (40,133 people)

Unknown age: 2,515 people

Vaccination coverage by age for Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated