Ottawa school boards monitoring protests ahead of return to class on Monday

Ottawa's school boards are monitoring the ongoing protest in downtown Ottawa in case of possible disruptions on Monday.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools are scheduled to be open on Monday, "although there could be bus delays in the downtown core."

"The Ottawa Catholic School Board is working with Ottawa Police Services to monitor any potential impacts on traffic or safety concerns for our schools located near the downtown core," said the board in a statement. "We will provide our staff and community with updates should there be any change to in-person learning tomorrow."

Meantime, both the Ottawa Carleton District School Board and the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre Est say they are monitoring the situation ahead of the return to school on Monday.

"The OCDSB continues to monitor the demonstrations and traffic disruptions taking place in Ottawa. If we feel these disruptions will prevent access to and the safe opening of schools for students and staff on Monday we will notify those affected," said the OCDSB on Twitter.

The French Catholic school board said it is in communication with Ottawa police and city officials about the situation in downtown Ottawa and potential impacts on school.

"This situation could cause some disruption of various schools due to the traffic ban in and around the city centre," said the CECCE, adding more information will be sent to parents and staff this evening.