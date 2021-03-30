Ottawa school boards report 186 active COVID-19 cases

Ottawa's four school boards are reporting a current COVID-19 case load of 186 active cases among students and staff.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says it currently has 84 active student cases and 15 active staff cases within its population. Two classes are closed due to COVID-19, but there are no cohort or school closures as of March 30.

The Ottawa Catholic School Board is reporting 42 cases of COVID-19 among students and five cases among staff. Fifty classes and 12 cohorts in the board are closed due to COVID-19 but there are no school closures.

The Conseil des écoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario says there are 11 active student cases and three active staff cases. Ten classes are closed due to COVID-19, but there are no cohort or school closures.

The Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est is reporting 26 cases among students and staff (the board does not separate the two). There are 17 classes in isolation at the CECCE and Notre-Dame Academy is closed because of COVID-19.

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting COVID-19 outbreaks in the following schools:

École élémentaire publique Séraphin-Marion (Started March 14: 6 student cases, 0 staff cases)

École élémentaire catholique Arc-en-Ciel (Started March 19: 1 student case, 1 staff case)

École élémentaire catholique Horizon-Jeunesse (Started March 19: 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

Henry Larsen Elementary School (Started March 19: 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

École secondaire catholique Franco-Cité (Started March 21: 6 student cases, 0 staff cases)

Fallingbrook Community Elementary School (Started March 23: 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

École secondaire publique Louis-Riel (Started March 25: 3 student cases, 0 staff cases)

St. Peter High School (Started March 26: 2 student cases, 0 staff cases)

On Twitter, CHEO President and CEO Alex Munter said that 800 children were tested at CHEO's COVID-19 testing site at the Brewer Arena, the most since the fall. Testing for children 10 and older was recently expanded at the National Arts Centre drive-thru testing site.

For the first time since last fall, we ran out of slots yesterday at @CHEO's Brewer Arena testing site - even after adding capacity. We've gone from 150 kids/day in February to 800 yesterday. Fortunately, there are other options. https://t.co/fWr5jMfnOh