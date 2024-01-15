Ottawa school bus authority still short 13 drivers

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says it is still facing a school bus driver shortage, but it is not as severe as it was at the start of the school year.

In an update Monday, OSTA said it is short 13 drivers, down from 15 in December. In the fall, OSTA was short 130 drivers, leaving more than 9,000 students without rides to school.

"This positive development is a testament to the dedication of our team and the commitment to providing reliable transportation services," OSTA said on its website.

"The current driver shortage, while still a challenge, now results in the long-term cancellation of approximately 0.7% of all transportation services managed by OSTA, equating to 39 runs. This reduction has been achieved through strategic measures, including new hires and the consolidation of existing runs based on a thorough review of ridership."

Driver training is ongoing, OSTA said.

Last month, Vicky Kyriaco left her role as OSTA general manager after a leave of absence over the fall. The OSTA board of directors apologized to families for the disruptions.

OSTA provides transportation for students in the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and the Ottawa Catholic School Board.