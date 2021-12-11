Ottawa school shows support for Chelsea, Que. teacher removed from school for wearing a hijab

Students and staff at an Ottawa high school are sending messages of support to a Chelsea, Que. teacher, removed from the classroom for wearing a hijab.

Teacher Fatemeh Anvari was told earlier this month she would no longer be allowed to teach Grade 3 at Chelsea Elementary School because of Bill 21, Quebec's law that bans the wearing of religious symbols by certain government employees deemed to be in positions of authority while at work.

At Ridgemont High School on Alta Vista Drive, green ribbons and messages of support for Anvari have been placed on the fence.

Hundreds of signatures are on posters that read, "Ridgemont High School staff and students support you Fatemeh Anvari."

Anvari is a former student at Ridgemont High School.

Anvari had been a substitute teacher with the school board since March, and was hired for the teaching position near the end of October.

She has been offered a new position to work on literacy and diversity with children at Chelsea Elementary School.

Premier Francois Legault said Friday that the Western Quebec School Board should not have hired Anvari.

The staff & students at Ridgemont signed beautiful messages of support for elementary teacher & former Ridgemont student Fatemeh Anvari who was reassigned from teaching in her Chelsea QC classroom for wearing her hijab. Spartans stand with you! pic.twitter.com/J2DXSApNLZ