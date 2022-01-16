Ottawa schools shift to remote learning Monday due to snowstorm

Students in Ottawa's four school boards be learning online on Monday, instead of enjoying a Snow Day as a major storm hits the capital.

Both the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board announced that schools will be closed on Monday, with classes shifted to remote learning for the day.

Late Sunday evening, the Conseil des ecoles catholiques du Centre-Est and Conseil des ecoles publiques de l'Est de l'Ontario announced schools will be closed, and classes will be held virtually on Monday.

OTTAWA-CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board announced it would shift to remote learning on Monday, instead of hosting students for the first day of in-person learning following the Christmas break.

"With a major snow storm headed to the Ottawa area, the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board is shifting to remote learning for all students, including students in specialized education program classes, on Monday, January 17, 2022," said a letter to parents Sunday evening.

"There will be no in-person learning at OCDSB schools on this day. Parents are asked not to bring students to school on Monday."

The OCDSB Extended Day Programs will be closed on Monday.

The board recommends parents and guardians check with the teachers before classes begin.

"Recognizing that educators were planning for a day of in-person learning, a transition to a full synchronous learning day may be challenging. Families should check their email or learning management system for information about synchronous and asynchronous learning opportunities," said the OCDSB.

Students were scheduled to return to school for in-person learning on Monday following two weeks of online learning. The Ontario government shifted schooling online starting Jan. 5 due to the spread of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says classes will be shifted to remote learning on Monday, and all schools will be closed.

A spokesperson tells CTV News Ottawa that the board decided to close schools on Monday after the city of Ottawa asked that motorists stay off the roads and all unnecessary travel be avoided.

NOTE TO PARENTS, STUDENTS & STAFF: All @OttCatholicSB schools will be CLOSED tomorrow (Monday) to students and staff due to the incoming snowstorm. Remote learning will remain operational. Please stay home if you are able. #ocsb #ottcity #kitchissippi #bayward pic.twitter.com/zZ6NgikBAF

CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

Ottawa's French Catholic School Board announced late Sunday evening that schools will be closed on Monday due to the snowstorm.

All classes will move online.

The board says teachers will provide details to parents Monday morning.

CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST DE L'ONTARIO

Ottawa's French Public School Board said Sunday evening that all schools will be closed on Monday.

The board said all learning will be done through asynchronous learning, and your child's teacher will provide online activities.

Teachers will communicate additional information by email, if necessary, at the start of the school day.

All preschool and after-school childcare services will be closed.

ALGONQUIN COLLEGE

Algonquin College says all on-campus instruction is cancelled Monday at the Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke campuses.

"All instruction that was scheduled to be virtual will continue as planned," said Algonquin College.

Algonquin College asks employees who are able to work from home to do so.