Ottawa schools with power to reopen Wednesday

Ottawa schools that have power will be open Wednesday, but many schools remain closed.

Here is a look at each school board's announcements for school services on Wednesday, May 25.

OTTAWA-CARLETON DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says schools with electricity will be open Wednesday.

However, there will be no school bus transportation and OC Transpo service is also limited. The board says if your child is attending school, ensure you have arrangements for safe drop-off and pick-up.

The board also warns some class cancellations may occur due to staff shortages. Schools will notify parents directly.

The following schools still have no power and will be closed:

Agincourt

Alta Vista

Arch Street

Bell HS

Bells Corners

Briargreen

Blossom Park

Brookfield

Castor Valley

Carleton Heights

Charles H. Hulse

Confederation

Crystal Bay

D. Roy Kennedy

Dunlop

Elizabeth Wynwood

Featherston

Fielding

Glen Cairn

Hillcrest

Manordale

Manotick

Meadowlands

Merivale HS

OCV

Pinecrest

Pleasant Park

Queen Mary

Regina

River VIew AS

Richmond PS

Ridgemont

Rockcliffe Park

Sawmill Creek

Severn Closed

Sir Winston Churchill

South Carleton

South March

Stittsville PS

In addition, the Family Reception Centre, the McSkimming and Bill Mason Outdoor Education Centres will be closed. All Community Use Permits for OCDSB schools and buildings are canceled for this week.

In those schools that are closed, there will not be any Extended Day programs on Wednesday. In schools that are open, the OCDSB Extended Day Programs will be operating.

Students in closed schools who have power at home can check the Google Classroom and Virtual Learning Environment for asynchronous learning opportunities. Please note this may not be available in all cases as there are many staff without power.

Castor Valley Elementary School School, which was damaged by the storm, will transition to asynchronous remote learning on Wednesday, with an expectation for synchronous learning on Thursday. More detailed information will be shared by the school.

OTTAWA CATHOLIC SCHOOL BOARD

The Ottawa Catholic School Board says all schools with electricity will be open Wednesday.

The OCSB says schools with power will try to offer as normal a learning day as possible.

However, the Ottawa Student Transportation Authority has cancelled all bus service to all Ottawa schools Wednesday, the board says.

Twenty OCSB schools and the Catholic Education Centre remain without power and will be closed Wednesday. There will be no remote learning.

Catholic Education Center

Dr. F.J. McDonald

Frank Ryan

Our Lady of Peace

Sacred Heart

St. Andrew

St. Bernard

St. Daniel

St. Gabriel

St. Gemma

St. Gregory

St. Isidore

St. Leonard

St. Luke Nepean

St. Michael - Corkery

St. Michael - Ottawa

St. Monica

St. Mother Teresa

St. Paul

St. Philip

St. Rita

“OCSB’s two virtual schools will not be operational tomorrow. As students come from across the city to attend the virtual schools, it would be problematic to offer classes when not all students can participate in learning. Should power outages continue, we will develop a plan to ensure continuity of learning,” Director of Education Tom D’Amico said in a letter to families.

St. Monica School, which was severely damaged, is closed for in-person learning for at least the remainder of the week, the board says

“Although there was significant damage to the building, it was isolated to mainly the gymnasium area,” D’Amico said. “A restoration company is onsite and has sealed the building to mitigate any further damage. We will keep parents informed of our progress.”

CONSEIL DES ECOLES CATHOLIQUES DU CENTRE-EST

Ottawa's French Catholic school board says most schools will reopen Wednesday, but five will remain closed until further notice as they are still without power.

J.-L.-Couroux Catholic Elementary School

Laurier-Carrière Catholic Elementary School

Pierre-Elliott-Trudeau Catholic Elementary School

Sainte-Bernadette Catholic Elementary School

Terre-des-Jeunes Catholic Elementary School

The school board says, however, that although the majority of schools will be able to reopen, the Ottawa School Transportation Consortium (CTSO) has informed the school board that transportation could still be affected by the closure of certain roads. The CTSO will have updates on its website.

CONSEIL DES ECOLES PUBLIQUES DE L'EST DE L'ONTARIO

Ottawa's French public school board says the following schools will be closed Wednesday.

Charlotte-Lemieux

Gabrielle-Roy

Le Sommet

Louis-Riel (including the Dome)

Marie-Curie

Maison de la Francophonie

Nouvel Horizon (Daycare center will be open)

Omer-Deslauriers

Closed schools will not offer virtual or asynchronous learning. Open schools will operate as usual.

Students who are unable to attend school due to the effects of the storm will not be declared absent. Please still follow the usual procedure for reporting absences.

For schools that remain open, the CEPEO says school bus transportation may be limited.

Inter-school sports and field trips are canceled for the remainder of the week for the Ottawa area.