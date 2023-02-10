Ottawa seeing 'downwards trends' in COVID-19, respiratory virus levels

Ottawa Public Health says respiratory virus indicators continue to move in the right direction heading into the second weekend of February.

The latest Respiratory Virus Snapshot shows COVID-19, influenza and RSV levels are similar to last week.

"The downwards trends we’ve seen over the past few weeks continue to move in the right direction. It doesn’t mean we can let our guard down, but it is encouraging," OPH said on Twitter.

"It’s still important to use your layers of protection, especially as we move through the winter months. Masks, COVID-19 vaccines & boosters, flu vaccines, staying home when sick, they all work."

Five more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19 over the past week.

There are 32 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 27 people a week ago. There are three people in the ICU.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

The Ottawa Hospital: 43 patients (as of Feb. 10)

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 7 patients (As of Feb. 10)

Montfort Hospital: 11 patients (As of Feb. 10)

CHEO: 0 patient (As of Feb. 10)

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 89,513 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 1,017 deaths.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Jan. 16 to 22): 19.3

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 11.7 per cent

Known active cases: 323

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated Feb. 6

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 925,543

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 891,935

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 615,980

Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 336,868

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 89 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 85 per cent

Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 59 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 35 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 0 in ICU (as of Feb. 10)

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Feb. 7)

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 9 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Feb. 7)

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 1 in hospital, 0 in ICU (As of Feb. 7)

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 79 in hospital, 1 in ICU (As of Feb. 8)

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations

5 in hospitals

2 in long-term care homes

6 in retirement homes

1 in a group home

INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS

No current influenza outbreaks

OTHER ONGOING RESPIRATORY OUTBREAKS

1 in long-term care homes

5 in retirement homes

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.