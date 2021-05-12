Ottawa sees 115 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, one new death

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 115 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and another person has died.

Across the province, officials added 2,320 new cases of COVID-19. The province also reported 3,477 newly resolved cases and said 32 more people had died. Public Health Ontario reported 105 new cases in Ottawa on Wednesday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health units pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

The new figures from OPH's COVID-19 dashboard bring the city's pandemic totals to 25,628 laboratory-confirmed cases and 528 resident deaths.

The number of COVID-19 patients in local hospitals fell slightly in Wednesday's update, and the weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 people is now below 75. Active cases also continue to fall.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 4 to 10): 73.2 (down from 75.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 6.6 per cent (May 5 to 11) (up from 6.4 per cent)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.90

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 12:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 403,357 (+12,632)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 29,007 (+682)

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 438,730 (+46,800)

As of Wednesday, 47 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health reported 73 people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednesday, down from 76 on Tuesday.

There are 18 people in intensive care, down from 20.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 1

30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)

40-49: 10 (5 in ICU)

50-59: 24 (5 in ICU)

60-69: 8 (3 in ICU)

70-79: 19 (4 in ICU)

80-89: 6

90+: 2

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to decline and is below 1,300.

There are 1,241 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 1,285 active cases on Tuesday.

158 more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 23,859.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 4,645 (+72)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 134 (+28)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 9

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 5,513 (+69)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 41 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 9 new cases (2,063 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 25 new cases (3,244 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 22 new cases (5,772 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 13 new cases (3,896 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 19 new cases (3,370 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 10 new cases (3,092 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 9 new cases (1,835 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 4 new cases (1,026 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 3 new cases (821 total cases)

90+ years old: 1 new case (506 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing figues this afternoon.

Public Health Ontario said Sunday that 45,681 COVID-19 tests were completed province-wide on Tuesday.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 11 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: 9 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 1 new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 new cases

Outaouais: 43 new cases

This story will be updated. CTV News Ottawa will have the latest as it becomes available.