Ottawa sees 139 new COVID-19 cases, one new death Monday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 139 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 3,436 new cases of COVID-19, a drop compared to the more than 3,700 cases reported on Sunday. The province also reported 3,623 newly resolved cases and said 16 more Ontarians have died from COVID-19. Public Health Ontario reported 130 new cases in Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the health units pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, the city has seen 24,657 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 510 residents of Ottawa have died of the disease.

The new report shows a continuing decline in some weekly trends, including the testing positivity rate and the weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population. The number of people with COVID-19 in Ottawa hospitals also declined on Monday, but there are still more than 100 people with COVID-19 complications in local hospitals, with more than a quarter in intensive care.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 25-May 1): 110.7 (down from 119.2)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 7.0 per cent (April 26 – May 2) (down from 7.6 per cent)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.97

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 3:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 340,121 (+17,972)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 27,465 (+167)

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 328,530 (+34,250)

As of Monday, 40 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 related illnesses decreased Monday to 107 from 112.

There are 29 people in intensive care.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 1

10-19: 0

20-29: 2 (2 in ICU)

30-39: 4 (2 in ICU)

40-49: 9 (3 in ICU)

50-59: 24 (8 in ICU)

60-69: 33 (10 in ICU)

70-79: 23 (4 in ICU)

80-89: 7 (1 in ICU)

90+: 4

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa has fallen below 2,000 and continues to decline.

OPH reported 1,913 active cases of COVID-19 on Monday, down from 1,937 active cases on Sunday.

162 more people have had their cases resolve, bringing the number of total resolved cases in Ottawa to 22,234.

During this latest wave, the local active case count peaked at 3,412 on April 19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 901 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Sunday and labs performed 1,688 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 21 hours.

Public Health Ontario reported 33,179 COVID-19 tests were completed province-wide on Sunday.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 25 (+1)

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 14 (+4)

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 5,034 (+90)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 29 (+1)

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 10 new cases (1,969 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 19 new cases (3,100 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 35 new cases (5,566 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 26 new cases (3,730 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 20 new cases (3,223 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 18 new cases (2,977 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 7 new cases (1,781 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 4 new cases (996 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 0 new cases (808 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new cases (504 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION:

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 5 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 15 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 28 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are six active community outbreaks:

Social event – Private: One outbreak

Workplace – Manufacturing: One outbreak

Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

Workplace – Warehouse: Two outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Marchwood Early Learning Centre (April 18) Ecole secondaire catholique Garneau (April 21) The Little School Day Care Centre (April 21) Centre Prescolaire et Parascolaire l'Etoile Filante (April 22) Global Childcare Services Home Daycare (April 24) Aspire Academy (April 25) Wee Watch Findlay Creek (April 25) Parents Home Childcare of Ottawa (April 26) Centre Educatif Les Debrouillards (April 29) NEW

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-12867 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Westwood Retirement Residence (April 16) Montfort Hospital - Unit 6C only - (April 21) Rooming House (April 23) Group Home A-14465 (April 24) Group Home A-14468 (April 24) Group Home A-14470 (April 24) Group Home A-14492 (April 24) Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Special Rehab - Ward B - (April 26) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27) Group Home A-15395 (April 30) The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - single unit: F7 - (April 30)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.