Ottawa sees 241 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

Ottawa Public Health says 241 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.

Across Ontario, there were 4,362 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday, along with 34 new deaths and 3,611 newly-resolved cases. Ontario reported 251 new cases in Ottawa. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by the province because of different data collection times for the respective daily reports.

The new figure in Ottawa follows three days of daily case counts above 300, including Thursday's report from Ottawa Public Health of 370 new cases, which matched the pandemic record locally.

Ottawa Public Health says there have been a total of 21,552 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa and 482 residents of the city have died since the pandemic began.

Hospitalizations remain above 100, including a child under 10, and there are 30 people in intensive care. OPH also linked two new deaths to variant mutations. Active cases continue to surge to record high levels.

On Friday, the Ontario government announced new regulations for the province, ostensibly intended to help reduce transmission of COVID-19, including the closure of outdoor recreational amenities, including golf courses, sports fields, and playgrounds. The stay-at-home order, which began April 8, has been extended to at least May 20.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 9-15): 222.4

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 10.5 per cent

Reproduction number: 1.07 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of April 16:

Dose 1 administered: 225,937 (+17,920)

Dose 2 administered: 28,473 (+327

Total doses received: 279,390

The city has received 2,100 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 25,740 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine so far this week. A shipment of 28,400 doses of Moderna vaccine arrived earlier this week

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 25

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 6

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 0

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 3,159

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 11

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

The number of Ottawa residents in local hospitals with COVID-19 remains above 100. OPH reported 102 COVID-19 patients in hospital on Saturday, down from 104 on Friday.

Thirty people are in the intensive care unit, down from 33.

Of the people in hospital, one is under the age of 10, three are in their 20s (one is in the ICU), 10 are in their 30s (two are in the ICU), eight are in their 40s (two are in the ICU), 15 are in their 50s (eight are in the ICU), 26 are in their 60s (eight are in the ICU), 26 are in their 70s (seven are in the ICU), 11 are in their 80s (two are in the ICU), and two are 90 or older.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa remains above 3,000.

Public health reports 3,218 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottaw,a up from 3,116 active cases on Friday.

137 more Ottawa residents have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 17,852 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 2,467 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on April 15.

A total of 5,466 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 22 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be released Monday.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 19 new cases (1,686 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 21 new cases (2,699 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 54 new cases (4,868 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 49 new cases (3,221 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 25 new cases (2,795 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 39 new cases (2,598 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 23 new cases (1,543 total cases)

70-79 years-old: 6 new cases (874 total cases)

80-89 years-old: 3 new cases (773 total cases)

90+ years old: 1 new cases (491 total cases)

Unknown: 1 new case (4 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 34 new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 16 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: Nine new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 18 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 164 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are 12 active community outbreaks: three outbreaks are linked to construction, two outbreaks are linked to restaurants, one outbreak is in a multi-unit dwelling, one outbreak is linked to a religious or spiritual organization, one outbreak is linked to a private social event, one outbreak is linked to sports and recreation, one outbreak is linked to an office, one outbreak is linked to a retail workplace, and one outbreak is linked to a health workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Kanata Research Park Family Centre (April 1) Connaught Public School (April 2) Sawmill Creek Elementary School (April 6) Adrienne Clarkson Elementary School (April 8) Dr. Ernest Couture Child Care Centre (April 8) John McCrae Secondary School (April 8) École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne Cartier (April 9) Mary Honeywell Elementary School (April 9) Woodroffe High School Infant/Toddler/Preschool Program (April 9) NEW Edelweiss Private Academy (April 10) Glen Ogilvie Public School (April 10) Immaculata High School (April 11 ) St. Peter High School (April 11) Elgin Street Public School (April 12) Turnbull School (April 13) École élémentaire catholique des Voyageurs (April 13) Pleasant Park Public School – child care (April 14) Abraar Elementary School (April 15) NEW

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

St. Vincent Hospital (March 15) St. Vincent Hospital - 4N (March 26) Group Home A-11533 (March 31) Queensway Carleton Hospital (April 2) William E. Hay Centre (April 3) Park Place Retirement Home (April 4) Viva Barrhaven Retirement Community (April 5) Chartwell Heritage Retirement Home (April 6) General Campus Warehouse (April 6) Supported Independent Living home (April 9) Group Home A-1282 (April 10) Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Group Home A-13005 (April 12) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Group Home A-13275 (April 14) Group Home A-13348 (April 14)

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.