Ottawa sees 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday

Ottawa Public Health us reporting 27 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, OPH has recorded 30,756 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. No new deaths were reported on Wednesday. A total of 603 residents of Ottawa have died due to COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The number of people in hospitals with active COVID-19 cases continues to decline. There is one person in the ICU with an active case.

The seven-day average of new cases per day in Ottawa is 26.7, down from 28.1 one week ago and down from 48.3 four weeks ago.

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a unit of the Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus involving two patients and zero staff. An outbreak is declared in a hospital in cases where two cases of lab-confirmed COVID-19 are found within a 14-day period and it is believed both cases were contracted within the hospital unit.

Across the province, health officials confirmed 321 new cases of COVID-19. Ten more Ontarians have died because of the virus and 384 previously reported cases are now considered resolved.

Sixteen new cases were reported in health units around Ottawa including four in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, 11 in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington, and one in Leeds, Grenville and Lanark.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Oct. 19 to Oct. 25): 17.9 (down from 18.6)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Oct. 20 to Oct. 26): 1.6 per cent (unchanged from Oct. 18 to 24)

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 0.88

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

UNVACCINATED CASES

Of the 321 new infections reported Wednesday, 203 cases involved people who are either unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown. The remaining 118 infections involved people who are fully vaccinated.

There are 215 people are in hospitals around Ontario due to COVID-19, including 27 people who are fully vaccinated and 188 people who are either not fully vaccinated or have an unknown vaccination status.

Ottawa Public Health data suggest people who are unvaccinated are 10 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated people are.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of Wednesday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 830,811 (+950)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 795,138 (+1,664)

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 90 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 86 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,372,642

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 214 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Wednesday, down from 223 on Tuesday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 26 more newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 29,939.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are four people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Wednesday, down from five on Tuesday.

One person is in an Ottawa ICU with an active case of COVID-19.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 2

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 2 (1 in ICU)

80-89: 0

90+: 0

(Ottawa Public Health is now reporting people in hospital with an "active" infection)

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (2,873 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Six new cases (4,094 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Zero new cases (6,874 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Two new cases (4,722 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Four new cases (4,038 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Three new cases (3,527 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (2,072 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Two new cases (1,145 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Zero new cases (875 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (533 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,849

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 806

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 11,384

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 108

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,998 swabs were taken at local assessment centres on Oct. 25 and labs performed 2,299 tests.

The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at an assessment site to the result is 20 hours.

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Four new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: One new case

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Workplace – Restaurant: Two outbreaks

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: (nine elementary schools, two child care centres)

Pinecrest Queensway Headstart Child Care (Oct. 12)

École élémentaire publique Charlotte Lemieux (Oct. 14)

D. Roy Kennedy Public School (Oct. 15)

St. Monica Elementary School (Oct. 17)

Child Care - Barrhaven (Oct. 18)

Berrigan Elementary School (Oct. 18)

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton elementary school (Oct. 19)

Grandir Ensemble child care George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 20)

École élémentaire publique Des Sentiers (Oct. 21)

École élémentaire catholique George-Étienne-Cartier (Oct. 22)

Assumption Catholic Elementary School (Oct. 25) NEW

Healthcare and congregate settings experiencing outbreaks: