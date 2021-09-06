Ottawa sees 29 new COVID-19 cases on Labour Day

Ottawa Public Health says another 29 people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19.

To date, Ottawa Public Health has reported 28,582 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. The pandemic death toll stands at 593 residents. No one in Ottawa has died due to COVID-19 since July 8, 2021.

Another 36 existing cases are now considered resolved, dropping the number of known active cases slightly on Monday.

The number of COVID-19 patients in hospital fell to 7 on Monday, with two in the ICU. The weekly incidence rate of new cases per 100,000 population continues to rise, but ticked up only slightly in Monday's reporing.

Two new COVID-19 outbreaks were declared Monday, one at a day camp and one at a recreational workplace.

Ottawa Public Health has recorded 172 cases of the Delta variant in the last 30 days. No one infected with the Delta variant in Ottawa has died.

There was no reporting from the Ontario government Monday because of the Labour Day holiday. Monday's provincial figures will be released separately on Tuesday alongside Tuesday's figures. Similarly, Ottawa Public Health will update its COVID-19 vaccination coverage data on Tuesday.

OPH does not release daily figures on vaccination status of new cases. The health unit's most recent data suggest that unvaccinated residents are 15 times more likely to contract COVID-19 than fully vaccinated residents are.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is now in Step 3 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Aug. 29 to Sept. 4): 23.5 (up from 23.3)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (Aug. 27 to Sept. 2): 2.2 per cent

Reproduction number (Seven day average): 1.12

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

There was no update on Monday, Sept. 6 because of the Labour Day holiday. New data will be released on Tuesday.

As of Friday, the city has reached 80 percent full vaccination among people 12 and older.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 793,822

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 734,170

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 86 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 80 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,402,040

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

There are 313 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday, down from 320 active cases on Sunday.

Ottawa Public Health reported 36 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is 27,676.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are seven people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Monday, down from eight on Sunday.

Two people are in the intensive care unit.

Age categories of people in hospital:

0-9: 0

10-19: 0

20-29: 0

30-39: 0

40-49: 3 (1 in the ICU)

50-59: 3

60-69: 1 (this person is in the ICU)

70;79: 0

80-89: 0

90+: 0

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Four new cases (2,411 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Seven new cases (3,711 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Six new cases (6,456 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,383 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Zero new cases (3,752 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Two new cases (3,389 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Two new cases (1,992 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,104 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (859 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (522 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,844

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 513

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 55

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 352

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 31 per cent

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 9,478

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 101

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,160 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on Sept. 2

There were 2,180 lab tests performed in Ottawa on Thursday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

The next update from the Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce will be relesed on Tuesday.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions and community outbreaks in Ottawa.

Community outbreaks:

Social Event - Private: One outbreak

Workplace - Recreation: One outbreak NEW

Schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks: