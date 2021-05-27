Ottawa sees 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, the eighth straight day with double-digit case numbers.
Two new deaths linked to novel coronavirus were also reported.
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 26,799 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 563 deaths.
The 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday follows 63 new cases on Wednesday and 48 cases on Tuesday.
Across Ontario, there are 1,135 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19. Health officials say there are 316 new cases in Toronto, 271 in Peel Region and 75 in York Region.
Public Health Ontario reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in COVID-19 cases reported between Ottawa Public Health and Public Health Ontario based on when the data is collected from the system.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.
Ottawa Public Health data:
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 19 to 25): 45.4 (down from 49.4)
- Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 19 to 25): 5.1 per cent (down from 5.7 May 17-23)
- Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.90
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As of May 26:
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 506,835 (+11,694)
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 41,652 (+2,098)
- Total doses received in Ottawa: 527,650
As of Wednesday, 59 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.
HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health reported 49 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Thursday.
There are 12 people in intensive care units.
Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:
- 0-9: 0
- 10-19: 1
- 20-29: 4 (1 in ICU)
- 30-39: 2 (1 in ICU)
- 40-49: 8 (2 in ICU)
- 50-59: 9
- 60-69: 11 (6 in ICU)
- 70-79: 4 (1 in ICU)
- 80-89: 9 (1 in ICU)
- 90+: 1
These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.
ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA
The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now below 800.
There are 743 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Thursday, down from 796 active cases on Wednesday.
OPH reported that 96 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 25,493.
The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.COVID-19 Cases in Ottawa
Infogram
VARIANTS OF CONCERN
Ottawa Public Health data*:
- Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,311 (+49)
- Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 235 (+1)
- Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 22
- Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3
- Total B.1.617.2: 1
- Other variant: 1
- Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,241 (+50)
- Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 58
*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.
COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY
- 0-9 years old: 4 new cases (2,174 total cases)
- 10-19 years-old: 4 new cases (3,410 total cases)
- 20-29 years-old: 12 new cases (6,029 total cases)
- 30-39 years-old: Six new cases (4,065 total cases)
- 40-49 years-old: 11 new cases (3,529 total cases)
- 50-59 years-old: 0 new cases (3,238 total cases)
- 60-69-years-old: 6 new cases (1,917 total cases)
- 70-79 years-old: 1 new case (1,070 total cases)
- 80-89 years-old: 1 new cases (849 total cases)
- 90+ years old: 0 new cases (514 total cases)
- Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,329 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 25.
A total of 2,339 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on Tuesday.
The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 14 hours.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 2 new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 9 new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 2 new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 3 new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two cases were removed from the total
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec) 29 new cases
INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.
The active community outbreaks are:
- Workplace – Construction: One outbreak
- Workplace – Health: One outbreak
- Workplace – Restaurant: One outbreak
- Workplace – Retail: One outbreak
- Workplace – Services: Two outbreaks
The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
- Little Acorn Early Learning (May 8)
- Vanier Cooperative Childcare (May 12)
- Service A L'Enfrance Aldain St-Anne (May 13)
- Grandir Ensemble – Licensed Home Daycare (May 14)
The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
- Shelter A-14541 (April 25)
- Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26)
- Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27)
- Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3)
- Group Home A-15690 (May 4)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5)
- Extendicare Starwood - 2 South (May 7)
- Villa Marconi (May 10)
- The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15)
- Elmsmere Villa Retirement Home (May 17)
- Group Home A-16961 (May 18)
- Centre D'Accueil Champlain (May 19)
- Valley Stream Retirement Residents - Single Unit 2nd floor (May 21)
- Group Home A-17246 (May 22)
- The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Ward A (May 25)
- Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25) NEW
As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.
Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).
Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.