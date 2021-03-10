Ottawa Public Health says 52 more people in the city have tested positive for COVID-19 and two more people have died.

The figure come as 1,316 new cases were reported across Ontario on Wednesday. The province also reported 16 new deaths and 1,212 newly resolved cases on Wednesday.

No new variants of concern were confirmed in Ottawa on Wednesday. To date, the city has seen eight confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and two confirmed cases of the B.1.351 variant, according to the province.

Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard reports a total of 15,259 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ottawa since the first case was confirmed a year ago Thursday. The two new deaths reported Wednesday bring the city's death toll from COVID-19 to 446 residents.

On Wednesday, Ottawa Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Ottawa will remain in the "Orange-Restrict" level for another week, including St. Patrick's Day.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 36.8 (down from 37.9 on Monday and 37.3 on Sunday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 2.2 per cent (March 1-7)

Reproduction number: 1.04 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 10:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 69,187 (up by 5,620 since Monday)*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 80,540

The city received a shipment of 9,360 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 25 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, including four in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa Public Health is currently migrating its dashboard over to the provincial system, so data on the ages of the people currently in the hospital is unavailable.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases remains above 500. There are 530 active cases of COVID-19, up from 512 cases on Tuesday.

Thirty-two more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. Ottawa Public Health reports 14,283 resolved cases of COVID-19 in the capital.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

COVID-19 TESTING

The Ontario government says 54,149 COVID-19 tests were performed provincewide on Tuesday.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce said Wednesday that 2,386 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on March 9 and 5,383 lab tests were performed in Ottawa on that date.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at an Ottawa testing site to the result is 25 hours.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Three new cases (1,140 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Two new cases (1,884 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (3,320 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 26 new cases (2,161 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Two new cases (1,953 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Eight new cases (1,844 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (1,111 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Six new cases (673 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Five cases removed from count (704 total cases)

90+ years old: Five new cases (466 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health: 1 new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 11 new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 1 new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 8 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are three active community outbreaks: one is linked to a construction workplace, one is linked to a services workplace, and one is at a multi-unit dwelling.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

École élémentaire catholique La Vérendrye École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Paul II École secondaire publique Gisele-Lalonde Gloucester High School Mothercraft Ottawa home childcare - 34081 Ottawa Islamic School Ottawa Torah Institute (NEW) Rodnichok childcare - 34075

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Bearbrook Retirement Residence Chartwell Duke of Devonshire Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Forest Hill Madonna Care Community Manotick Place Retirement Perley Rideau Veteran's Health Centre – Gatineau Building Riverpark Retirement Residence (NEW) Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Sarsfield Colonial Home Shelter - Jan. 11 Shelter - Jan. 26 Shelter - Jan. 27 Shelter - Feb. 22 Shelter - Feb. 24 St. Vincent Hospital The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A2 The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A4 (Medicine)/A5/B5/Ama The Ottawa Hospital - General Campus - Single Unit 7Ncc/Ccu

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.