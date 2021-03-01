Ottawa Public Health says 65 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19 and one more person has died.

There were 1,023 newly reported cases of COVID-19 across Ontario. The province also reported six new deaths and 939 newly-resolved cases on Monday. The province reported 72 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Monday. Figures from OPH often differ from those from the province because the data for the daily reports is collected at different times the previous day.

No new cases of any variants of concern have been confirmed in Ottawa. To date, Ottawa has seen eight confirmed cases of the B.1.1.7 variant and one confirmed case of the B.1.351 variant.

According to Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 14,770 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began and 440 residents have died.

The number of peoiple with known active cases of COVID-19 rose slightly in Monday's report and there is one more person in hospital with COVID-19. Weekly cases per capita are up again after a slight dip on Sunday, but the testing positivity rate has declined. The estimated reproduction number held steady at just under 1.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

Ottawa is in "Orange-Restrict" status under Ontario's COVID-19 framework.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 35.0 (Up from 33.8 on Sunday, and same as 35.0 on Saturday)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.7 per cent (Feb. 21-27)

Reproduction number: 0.99 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

The Orange-Restrict category of Ontario's COVID-19 framework includes a weekly rate of cases per 100,000 between 25 to 39.9, a percent positivity of 1.3 to 2.4 per cent, and a reproduction number of approximately 1 to 1.1.

VACCINES IN OTTAWA

As of March 1:

Vaccine doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 50,508*

COVID-19 doses received (Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna): 61,820

*OPH says staff were able to extract additional doses out of several vials, which were given to residents. In a statement on its dashboard, OPH said, "Vaccine inventory is based on an expected 5 dose per vial supply. Occasionally, an additional dose (6th dose) is successfully extracted and administered to clients."

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 remains above 500. There are 510 known active cases Monday, up from 504 on Sunday.

OPH reported 58 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, 13,820 people have had their cases of COVID-19 resolve non-fatally.

The number of active cases is the number of total cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 21 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 complications, up from 20 on Sunday. Seven people are in intensive care.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 30s, two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s, three are in their 60s (one is in the ICU), four are in their 70s (two are in the ICU), eight are in their 80s (four are in the ICU), and two are 90 or older.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 12 new cases (1,104 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 11 new cases (1,832 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (3,198 total cases)

30-39 years-old: Nine new cases (2,071 total cases)

40-49 years-old: Six new cases (1,903 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Nine new cases (1,782 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Eight new cases (1,069 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (650 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One new case (703 total cases)

90+ years old: One new case (455 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING

Ontario health officials say 35,015 COVID-19 tests were completed provincewide on Sunday.

The Ottawa COVID-18 Testing Taskforce will provide an update on local testing data this afternoon.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Nine new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Zero new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Seven new cases

CISSS de l'Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 36 new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 32 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New outbreaks were declared at St. Jean-Paul II French catholic school, Lycée Claudel, New Orchard Lodge, Sarsfield Colonial Home and an unidentified shelter.

There are five active community outbreaks: one is linked to a health workplace, one is linked to a corporate/office setting, one is linked to a construction workplace, one is linked to a community organization and one at a multi-unit dwelling.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centrepointe Home Daycare École élémentaire Saint-Jean-Paul II (NEW) Lycée Claudel (NEW) Osgoode Township High School Service a l'enfance Grandir Ensemble - 33477

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Centre D'Acceuil Champlain Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare New Orchard Lodge (NEW) Extendicare Starwood Extendicare West End Villa Forest Hill Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Governor's Walk Retirement Group Home – 32782 Madonna Care Community Manoir Marochel Manotick Place Retirement Montfort Long-term Care Centre Peter D. Clark Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Sarsfield Colonial Home (NEW) Shelter - 28778 Shelter - 29677 Shelter - 29770 Shelter - 29860 Shelter - 33435 Shelter - 33687 (NEW) Supported Independent Living – 32891 The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A2 The Ottawa Hospital - Civic Campus - A4 (Medicine)/A5/B5/Ama The Ottawa Hospital - General Campus - Single Unit 7Ncc/Ccu Villa Marconi

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two staff or patient cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a specified hospital unit within a 14-day period where both cases could have reasonably acquired their infection in hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.