Ottawa sees decrease in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Friday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting a small drop in the number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations in Ottawa heading into the weekend, and no new deaths linked to the virus.

There are 26 people in Ottawa area hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday, down from 27 people on Thursday. There are currently four people in the ICU because of an active COVID-19 infection.

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 68 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 11 patients

Montfort Hospital: 10 patients

CHEO: Four patients

OPH reported 279 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday. Daily case counts are generally considered undercounts because of provincially mandated limits on PCR testing.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 70,168 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 773 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported 27 new deaths linked to COVID-19 across Ontario on Friday. There are 1,591 patients in Ontario hospitals with COVID-19.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 14 to 20): 118.6 (Up from 107.8)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (April 19): 23.3 per cent

Known active cases: 1,839 (+85)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Last updated April 19, 2022

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,390 (+356)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,108 (+740)

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 570,497 (+2,361)

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 62 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 15 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 18 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 11 in hospital, 2 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 11 in hospital, 5 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 16 in hospital, 0 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 103 in hospital, 3 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit as of Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

15 long-term care homes

28 retirement homes

8 hospital units

18 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.