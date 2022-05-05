Ottawa sees decrease in COVID-19 related hospitalizations on Thursday

The city of Ottawa is seeing a drop in the number of people in hospital with an active COVID-19 related illness.

Ottawa Public Health reported 26 people in Ottawa area hospitals with an active COVID-19 infection on Thursday, down from 34 on Wednesday and 39 on Tuesday. There are four people in the intensive care unit.

Medical officer of health Dr. Vera Etches said Wednesday that while the COVID-19 virus is still in the community and “levels are relatively high”, the COVID indicators are “heading in the right direction.”

OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.

Here is a look at how many COVID-19 patients are in each hospital:

The Ottawa Hospital: 78 patients

Queensway Carleton Hospital: 15 patients

Montfort Hospital: 20 patients

CHEO: Three patients

Ottawa Public Health reported one new death linked to COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are 127 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. The number of known active cases continues to drop. Daily case counts are considered an underrepresentation of the true amount of COVID-19 in the community due to provincial restrictions on who can access a PCR test.

Public Health Ontario reported 32 new deaths linked to COVID across Ontario on Thursday. There are 1,676 people in hospital, with 205 people in the ICU.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (April 27 to May 3): 83.8 (down from 95.8)

Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, excluding long-term care homes (May 3): 15.75 per cent

Known active cases: 1,331 (-54)

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Updated April 25.

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 915,737

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 879,628

Ottawa residents with 3 doses (12+): 572,200

Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 92 per cent

Share of population five and older fully vaccinated: 89 per cent

Share of population 12 and older with at least three doses: 63 per cent

*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 8 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 32 in hospital, 4 in ICU

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 12 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 7 in hospital, 3 in ICU

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 14 in hospital, 1 in ICU

Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 77 in hospital, 4 in ICU

These figures are based on the latest data from each respective health unit at the time of publishing.

COVID-19 OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations:

14 long-term care homes

25 retirement homes

8 hospital units

9 other congregate settings (group homes, supported independent living, etc.)

OPH no longer reports outbreaks in schools and childcare settings nor community outbreaks, such as those linked to local businesses, religious institutions, or sports and recreation activities.

A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 dashboard.