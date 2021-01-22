For the fourth time in five days, health officials are reporting less than 100 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reported 87 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, along with one new death linked to the virus.

Since the first case of COVID-19 on March 11, there have been 12,761 cases of COVID-19, including 416 deaths.

The 87 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday follows a one-day spike on Thursday, when 180 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Ottawa. There were 67 new cases on Wednesday, 56 cases on Tuesday and 85 new cases on Monday.

Across Ontario, health officials reported 2,662 cases of COVID-19 on Friday. There are 779 new cases of COVID-19 in Toronto, 542 cases in Peel Region and 228 in York Region.

Ontario health officials had reported 75 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy between Ontario and Ottawa Public Health data because of when the data is collected.

OTTAWA'S COVID-19 KEY STATISTICS

A province-wide lockdown went into effect on Dec. 26, 2020. Ottawa Public Health moved Ottawa into its red zone in early January.

A provincial stay-at-home order has been in effect since Jan. 14, 2021.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 69.7 cases

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 3.2 per cent (Jan. 15 - Jan. 21)

Reproduction number: 0.88 (seven day average)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

VACCINES

Doses administered in Ottawa (first and second shots): 22,981

Doses received in Ottawa: 25,350

Ottawa Public Health says the city received 2,925 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Jan. 18.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 1,037 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 1,056 active cases on Thursday.

The daily report shows 105 newly resolved cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa. A total of 11,308 people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are 36 people currently in an Ottawa hospital with COVID-19 complications.

Six people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is 10 to 19 years old, one is in their 30s, six are in their 50s (One is in the ICU), six are in their 60s (three are in the ICU), five are in their 70s (One is in the ICU), 11 are in their 80s (One is in the ICU), and six are 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: 5 new cases (909 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 10 new cases (1,601 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 18 new cases (2,705 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 12 new cases (1,769 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 12 new cases (1,668 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 12 new cases (1,516 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 13 new cases (929 total cases)

70-79 years-old: One new case (573 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Five new cases (644 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (426 total cases)

The ages of one case is unknown

COVID-19 TESTING

Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reported 1,127 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Jan. 20.

A total 6,775 lab tests were performed on Jan. 20.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 36 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 37 cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Seven new cases

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: Two new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Health officials subtracted one case from the total

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 38 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

New COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at Elisabeth Bruyere Residence and Garden Terrace long-term care home. Ottawa Public Health reports one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 at both facilities.

COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared over at an Ottawa shelter, Granite Ridge long-term care home and a supported independent living facility.

There are five active community outbreaks. Two are linked to a corporate office, one at a distribution centre, one at a health workplace and one at a services workplace.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services - Home Child Care - 29101 Greenboro Children's Centre Little Acorn Early Learning Centre Montessori by Brightpath Ruddy Family Y Child Care Services à l'enfance Grandir Ensemble - La Maisonée – 28627 Wee Watch Nepean – Home Child Care - 29084

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Besserer Place Centre D'Accueil Champlain Colonel By Retirement Home Elisabeth Bruyere Residence (NEW) Extendicare Laurier Manor Extendicare Medex Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare West End Villa Garden Terrace (NEW) Garry J. Armstrong long-term care home Grace Manor Long-term Care Home Group Home - 28608 Group Home - 29045 Group Home - 29049 Group Home - 29052 Hillel Lodge Madonna Care Community Montfort Long-term Care Centre Oakpark Retirement Community Park Place Perley and Rideau Veterans' Health Centre Peter D. Clark long-term care home Rockcliffe Retirement Residence Shelter - 28778 St. Patrick's Home Stirling Park Retirement Community Supported Independent Living - 29100 The Ravines Independent Living Valley Stream Retirement Residence Villa Marconi Villagia in the Glebe Retirement Residence

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).