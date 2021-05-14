Ottawa Public Health reports 116 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, weekly incidence rate increases

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, while the capital's COVID-19 weekly incidence rate increased slightly.

One new death linked to the virus was also reported on Friday.

Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa on March 11, 2020, there have been 25,848 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 534 deaths.

Public Health Ontario reported 99 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday. There is sometimes a discrepancy in COVID-19 case totals between Public Health Ontario and Ottawa Public Health because of the timing the data is collected.

The 116 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday follows 104 new cases on Thursday and 115 cases on Wednesday.

Ottawa Public Health reports Ottawa's weekly COVID-19 incidence rate of 73.2 cases per 100,000 on Friday, up from 71.5 cases per 100,000 people.

Across Ontario, there are 2,362 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19, the fifth straight day with fewer than 3,000 cases. Health officials reported 691 cases in Toronto, 563 in Peel Region and 224 in York Region.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 4 to 10): 73.2 (Up from 71.5)

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 6.5 per cent (May 7 to 13)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.84

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

As of May 14:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose: 415,758 (+12,401)

Ottawa residents with 2 doses: 29,795 (+788)

Total doses received in Ottawa*: 438,730

As of Friday, 49 per cent of Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.

*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting 71 people are in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Friday.

There are 22 people in intensive care units.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 1

30-39: 3 (2 in ICU)

40-49: 9 (4 in ICU)

50-59: 20 (7 in ICU)

60-69: 7 (3 in ICU)

70-79: 22 (6 in ICU)

80-89: 6

90+: 2

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa continues to decline and is below 1,200.

There are 1,188 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, down from 1,190 active cases on Thursday.

117 more people have recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 24,126.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 4,730

Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 147

Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 9

Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 5,606

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 45

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: 13 new cases (2,090 total cases)

10-19 years-old: 22 new cases (3,288 total cases)

20-29 years-old: 21 new cases (5,811 total cases)

30-39 years-old: 16 new cases (3,920 total cases)

40-49 years-old: 20 new cases (3,403 total cases)

50-59 years-old: 12 new cases (3,119 total cases)

60-69-years-old: 5 new cases (1,845 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Five new cases (1,036 total cases)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (826 total cases)

90+ years old: 0 new case (507 total cases)

Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)

COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce reports 1,027 swabs were processed at assessment centres in Ottawa on May 12.

A total of 4,713 lab tests were performed on Wednesday.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 20 hours.

COVID-19 CASES ACROSS THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 18 cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Two cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health: Nine cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Two new cases

Outaouais (Gatineau and west Quebec): 19 cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

There are four active community outbreaks:

Social event – Private: One outbreaks

Workplace – Retail: One outbreak

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Andrew Fleck Children's Services (Arpil 28) Centre Educatif Les Debrouillards (April 29) St. Luke's Childcare Centre (May 1) Barrhaven Childcare Centre (May 5) Little Alcorn Early Learning (May 8)

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Extendicare Medex Long-term Care Home (April 11) Shelter A-13220 (April 13) Shelter A-14541 (April 25) Shelter A-14574 (April 25) Montfort Hospital - 4CR - (April 26) Alta Vista Manor Retirement Home (April 27) Chartwell New Edinburgh Square Retirement Home (April 27) Montfort Hospital - 3C - (April 27) Montfort Hospital - single unit: 4A - (April 27) Shelter A-15657 (May 3) Group Home A-15690 (May 4) Group Home A-15742 (May 4) Group Home A-15787 (May 4) Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5) Villa Marconi (May 10) The Ottawa Hospital Riverside Campus - Dialysis Unit (May 10) Rooming House (A-16432) (May 11)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).

Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.