Ottawa sees fewer than 40 new COVID-19 cases for second day in a row
Ottawa Public Health is reporting fewer than 40 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row.
The public health unit said Tuesday that 39 more people had tested positive for COVID-19, following a case count of 39 more positive tests on Monday.
This comes as Ontario reported its lowest daily case count province-wide since last fall.
Health officials recorded 699 new COVID-19 cases across Ontario on Tuesday, the lowest figure since Oct. 18, 2020, when 658 new cases were recorded. The Ministry of Health says 20,262 COVID-19 tests were completed in the past 24 hours across the province.
Ontario also recorded 1,568 newly resolved cases on Tuesday and said nine more Ontarians had died due to COVID-19.
Daily case counts are typically lower on Tuesdays, but Ontario has been on a downward trend in terms of cases for the past several weeks.
One more person is Ottawa has died of COVID-19, bringing the total death count to 571 residents. The deaths of 64 Ottawa residents were reported during the month of May.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
Ottawa entered Ontario's COVID-19 stay-at-home order at 12:01 a.m. April 8. The stay-at-home order ends at 12:01 a.m. June 2.
Ottawa Public Health data:
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (May 24 to 30): 39.9 (up from 39.4)
- Positivity rate in Ottawa (May 24 to 30): 4.7 per cent
- Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.95
Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.
As of May 31:
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 539,403
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 50,601
- Total doses received in Ottawa: 541,850
As of Monday, 62 per cent Ottawa residents 18 and older had received at least one dose of the vaccine.
*Total doses received does not include AstraZeneca doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics.
HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA
Ottawa Public Health reported 35 people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses on Tuesday, down from 36
There are eight people in intensive care units, down from 10. This is the first time fewer than 10 COVID-19 patients have been in Ottawa hospitals since late March.
Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:
- 0-9: 0
- 10-19: 0
- 20-29: 2
- 30-39: 3 (2 in ICU)
- 40-49: 7
- 50-59: 5 (1 in ICU)
- 60-69: 9 (4 in ICU)
- 70-79: 5 (1 in ICU)
- 80-89: 3
- 90+: 1
These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.
ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA
The number of people with known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is now below 700.
There are 635 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Tuesday, down from 676 active cases on Monday.
OPH reported that 79 more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 25,891.
The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.COVID-19 Cases in Ottawa
Infogram
VARIANTS OF CONCERN
Ottawa Public Health data*:
- Total B.1.1.7 (UK variant) cases: 5,442 (+40)
- Total B.1.351 (South Africa variant) cases: 283
- Total P.1 (Brazil variant) cases: 26
- Total B.1.617 (India variant): 3
- Total B.1.617.2: 4 (+1)
- Other variant: 1
- Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 6,393 (+41)
- Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 63
*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.
COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY
- 0-9 years old: 6 new cases (2,206 total cases)
- 10-19 years-old: 8 new cases (3,453 total cases)
- 20-29 years-old: 7 new cases (6,095 total cases)
- 30-39 years-old: 7 new cases (4,123 total cases)
- 40-49 years-old: 6 new cases (3,564 total cases)
- 50-59 years-old: 2 new cases (3,271 total cases)
- 60-69-years-old: 0 new cases (1,933 total cases)
- 70-79 years-old: 2 new cases (1,078 total cases)
- 80-89 years-old: 1 new case (853 total cases)
- 90+ years old: 0 new case (518 total cases)
- Unknown: 0 new cases (3 cases total)
COVID-19 TESTING IN OTTAWA
The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce says 1,263 swabs were processed at local assessment centres on Monday and labs performed 2,489 tests.
The average turnaround from the time a swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 15 hours.
Public Health Ontario says 20,262 COVID-19 tests were completed across Ontario on Monday.
CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 0 new cases
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 2 new cases
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 0 new cases
- Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 0 new cases
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 2 new cases
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 18 new cases
INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.
The active community outbreaks are:
- Workplace – Construction: One outbreak
- Workplace – Health: One outbreak
- Workplace – Retail: One outbreak
- Workplace – Services: One outbreak
The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
- Service A L'Enfrance Aladin St-Anne (May 13)
- La Coccinelle Des Sentiers child care (May 19)
The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:
- Shelter A-14541 (April 25)
- Montfort Hospital - 3C (April 27)
- Montfort Hospital - 5C (May 3)
- Group Home A-15690 (May 4)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital – C3 (May 5)
- Extendicare Starwood - 2 South (May 7)
- Villa Marconi - 3rd Floor (May 10)
- The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - Single Unit 5E (May 15)
- Elmsmere Villa Retirement Residence (May 17)
- Supported Independent Living A-16852 (May 17)
- Group Home A-16961 (May 18)
- Centre D'Accueil Champlain - 2nd floor unit and 5th floor unit (May 19)
- Elisabeth Bruyere Residence - REB 5 Unit (May 21) =
- Valley Stream Retirement Residence - Facility-wide (May 21)
- Group Home A-17246 (May 22)
- Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre (May 22)
- Garry J Armstrong long-term care home - 5th floor and 6th floor (May 24)
- The Ottawa Hospital Rehab Centre - Ward A (May 25)
- Maison Accueil Sagesse (May 25)
- Group Home A-17628 (May 29)
- The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5N (May 30) NEW
- The Ottawa Hospital Civic Campus - One Unit 5E (May 30) NEW
As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.
Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).
Two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in patients and/or staff in a hospital setting with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the hospital is considered an outbreak in a public hospital.