Ottawa sees four new COVID-19 cases, one new death Saturday

Ottawa Public Health is reporting four more people in the city with COVID-19 and one new death.

This is the first report of a new death from COVID-19 in Ottawa since June 26.

To date, Ottawa has seen 27,728 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and 592 residents have died due to COVID-19.

Three more cases in the city are considered resolved, leaving Ottawa's number of known active cases steady at 38.

Across the province, health officials reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 and 218 newly resolved cases. Another eight Ontarians have died due to COVID-19. Public Health Ontario added five new cases to its total case count for Ottawa on Saturday. Figures from OPH often differ from those provided by Public Health Ontario because the two health agencies pull data for their respective daily reports at different times of the day.

Four additional cases were reported around the region outside of Ottawa, including three in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit and one in Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington.

OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS

Step 2 of Ontario's Roadmap to Reopen plan began at 12:01 a.m. June 30. Step 3 is due to begin July 16.

Ottawa Public Health data:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (July 2 to July 8): 3.8 (unchanged)

Positivity rate in Ottawa (July 1 to July 7): 1.1 per cent (unchanged)

Reproduction number (seven day average): 0.84 (down from 0.97)

Reproduction values greater than 1 indicate the virus is spreading and each case infects more than one contact. If it is less than 1, it means spread is slowing.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa is near the lowest it's been since the first wave in 2020.

There are 38 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday, unchanged from Friday.

OPH reported that three more people recovered after testing positive for COVID-19. The total number of resolved cases of coronavirus in Ottawa is now 27,098.

The number of active cases is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health is reporting three people in Ottawa hospitals with COVID-19 related illnesses.

There are no patients in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations (and ICU admissions) by age category:

0-9: 0

10-19: 1

20-29: 1

30-39: 0

40-49: 0

50-59: 0

60-69: 0

70-79: 0

80-89: 1

90+: 0

These data are based on figures from Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard, which refer to residents of Ottawa and do not include patient transfers from other regions.

COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA

Ottawa Public Health updates vaccine numbers on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. As of Friday:

Ottawa residents with 1 dose (12+): 744,932

Ottawa residents with 2 doses (12+): 455,212

Share of population 12 and older with at least one dose: 81 per cent

Share of population 12 and older fully vaccinated: 49 per cent

Total doses received in Ottawa: 1,050,076

*Total doses received does not include doses shipped to pharmacies and primary care clinics, but statistics on Ottawa residents with one or two doses includes anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Ottawa Public Health data*:

Total Alpha (B.1.1.7) cases: 6,815 (+9)

Total Beta (B.1.351) cases: 395

Total Gamma (P.1) cases: 33

Total Delta (B.1.617.2) cases: 28 (+3)

Percent of new cases with variant/mutation in last 30 days: 71 per cent (+1)

Total variants of concern/mutation cases: 7,894 (+10)

Deaths linked to variants/mutations: 87

*OPH notes that that VOC and mutation trends must be treated with caution due to the varying time required to complete VOC testing and/or genomic analysis following the initial positive test for SARS-CoV-2. Test results may be completed in batches and data corrections or updates can result in changes to case counts that may differ from past reports.

COVID-19 CASES IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

0-9 years old: Zero new cases (2,292 total cases)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (3,565 total cases)

20-29 years-old: Two new cases (6,232 total cases)

30-39 years-old: One new case (4,236 total cases)

40-49 years-old: One new case (3,642 total cases)

50-59 years-old: Zero new cases (3,329 total cases)

60-69-years-old: Zero new cases (1,959 total cases)

70-79 years-old: Zero new cases (1,093 total cases)

80-89 years-old: One case removed from total (857 total cases)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (520 total cases)

Unknown: Zero new cases (3 cases total)

CASES OF COVID-19 AROUND THE REGION

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: Three new cases

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: Zero new cases

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: One new case

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: Zero new cases

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: Zero new cases

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

Active community outbreaks are:

No active community outbreaks

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

No outbreaks in child care and school spaces

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Shelter A-18110 (June 13)

Group Home A-18641 (July 8)

As of April 7, two cases of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home with an with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the facility is considered an outbreak in a long-term care home or retirement home. One laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a staff member or resident of other institutions such as shelters, group homes, is considered an outbreak. In childcare settings, two children or staff or household member cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 within a 14-day period where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the childcare establishment is considered an outbreak in a childcare establishment.